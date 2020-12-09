Ecolab One of Elite Group of Companies Named to Both CDP Climate and Water Security A Lists

CDP is widely considered the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. Ecolab is one of a small number of companies that achieved CDP’s double ‘A’ rating, out of more than 5,800 businesses that were analyzed. Because of its significant action on climate change and water security risks, Ecolab is recognized by CDP as a leader in corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources, has been recognized for its sustainability leadership by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change and protecting water security.

“Our inclusion on CDP’s climate and water security A lists reflects the work we do every day to help our customers reduce water and energy use and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. “I’m proud of the Ecolab team’s commitment to making a positive impact within our company and for our customers.”

Ecolab’s recent climate action includes internal commitments to align its operations and supply chain to the U.N. Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C and reduce its carbon emissions by half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050. In 2020, Ecolab helped found the Water Resilience Coalition, part of the UN Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate. The coalition aims to elevate global water stress to the top of the corporate agenda and preserve the world’s freshwater resources through collective action in water-stressed basins and ambitious, quantifiable commitments.

“Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government action and ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

