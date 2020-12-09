Ideal Power to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that it will present at the LD Micro’s 13th Annual Main Event.



Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present as follows: