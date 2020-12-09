 

Growing Acceptance of Cannabis Sparks Explosion of CBD-Infused Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “National Brands Vie for CBD Dominance,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/WYoJD

On election day this year, four more states voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, bringing the total of states that now allow recreational cannabis use to 15. This growing acceptance of cannabis, and more specifically CBD, which is now legal in all 50 states, has sparked an explosion of new CBD-infused products and brands within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space. Estimates about how large the legalized cannabis market may grow vary widely, but a Lido Consulting report notes that the total addressable cannabis market (TAM) could potentially hit $1 trillion in global economic impact by 2027.

Seeing almost unlimited potential, companies are rushing to take advantage of the massive opportunity. Continuing its aggressive growth strategy, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER)(CSE: WTER) entered the CBD space with the launch of its A88CBD(TM) brand. Already nationally recognized for its premium bottled water and flavor-infused water,  Alkaline Water now features a full line of CBD-infused and topical products. After posting record sales earlier this year, this strategic push into the lucrative CBD market could propel the company to new records.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies. To learn more about the company, visit www.A88CBD.com and www.TheAlkalineWaterCo.com.

