Athenex Presents Updated Phase 3 Data on Survival and Tolerability Associated with Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Data presented at SABCS indicates benefits of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (oral paclitaxel) versus IV paclitaxel (IVP) on Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and on Overall Survival (OS), which supports superiority on the primary endpoint Overall Response Rate (ORR).

In the intent-to-treat (ITT) population, oral paclitaxel showed a benefit on PFS versus IVP, and showed a trend favoring oral paclitaxel on OS versus IVP. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median PFS of 8.4 months vs. 7.4 months, hazard ratio (HR) 0.768 (95% CI: 0.584, 1.01), p=0.046. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median OS of 22.7 months vs. 16.5 months, HR 0.794 (95% CI: 0.607, 1.037), p=0.082.

In the prespecified modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population, oral paclitaxel showed a benefit on both PFS and OS versus IVP. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median PFS of 8.4 months vs. 7.4 months, HR 0.739 (95% CI: 0.561, 0.974), p=0.023, and a median OS of 23.3 months vs. 16.3 months, HR 0.735 (95% CI: 0.556, 0.972), p=0.026.

Additional data presented highlight a favorable tolerability profile, as measured by continued low incidence of neuropathy as well as manageable gastrointestinal side effects.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today the presentation of updated Phase 3 PFS and OS data demonstrating clinical benefits in efficacy and tolerability of oral paclitaxel versus IVP in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). The findings further support the superiority of increased ORR observed with oral paclitaxel. These data were presented today during a spotlight poster presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

“Having previously presented superior efficacy on overall response rate and favorable tolerability versus IV paclitaxel at SABCS 2019, it is gratifying to report that our pivotal Phase 3 trial continues to show sustained efficacy and manageable adverse events with oral paclitaxel and encequidar,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “The updated Phase 3 PFS and OS data further support the clinical rationale for oral paclitaxel as an efficacious and tolerable treatment option for people living with metastatic breast cancer.”