 

Athenex Presents Updated Phase 3 Data on Survival and Tolerability Associated with Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:38  |  44   |   |   
  • Data presented at SABCS indicates benefits of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (oral paclitaxel) versus IV paclitaxel (IVP) on Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and on Overall Survival (OS), which supports superiority on the primary endpoint Overall Response Rate (ORR).
  • In the intent-to-treat (ITT) population, oral paclitaxel showed a benefit on PFS versus IVP, and showed a trend favoring oral paclitaxel on OS versus IVP. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median PFS of 8.4 months vs. 7.4 months, hazard ratio (HR) 0.768 (95% CI: 0.584, 1.01), p=0.046. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median OS of 22.7 months vs. 16.5 months, HR 0.794 (95% CI: 0.607, 1.037), p=0.082.
  • In the prespecified modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population, oral paclitaxel showed a benefit on both PFS and OS versus IVP. Oral paclitaxel demonstrated a median PFS of 8.4 months vs. 7.4 months, HR 0.739 (95% CI: 0.561, 0.974), p=0.023, and a median OS of 23.3 months vs. 16.3 months, HR 0.735 (95% CI: 0.556, 0.972), p=0.026.
  • Additional data presented highlight a favorable tolerability profile, as measured by continued low incidence of neuropathy as well as manageable gastrointestinal side effects.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today the presentation of updated Phase 3 PFS and OS data demonstrating clinical benefits in efficacy and tolerability of oral paclitaxel versus IVP in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). The findings further support the superiority of increased ORR observed with oral paclitaxel. These data were presented today during a spotlight poster presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

“Having previously presented superior efficacy on overall response rate and favorable tolerability versus IV paclitaxel at SABCS 2019, it is gratifying to report that our pivotal Phase 3 trial continues to show sustained efficacy and manageable adverse events with oral paclitaxel and encequidar,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “The updated Phase 3 PFS and OS data further support the clinical rationale for oral paclitaxel as an efficacious and tolerable treatment option for people living with metastatic breast cancer.”

Seite 1 von 4


Athenex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athenex Presents Updated Phase 3 Data on Survival and Tolerability Associated with Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer Data presented at SABCS indicates benefits of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (oral paclitaxel) versus IV paclitaxel (IVP) on Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and on Overall Survival (OS), which supports superiority on the primary endpoint Overall …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Athenex Pharmaceutical Division and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Announce Availability of Liquid, Ready to Dilute Cyclophosphamide
17.11.20
Athenex Announces Data on Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar to be Presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)