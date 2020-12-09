 

Daxor Corporation to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event 2020

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces that Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 2020 LD MicroCap Main Event on December 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM ET in Track One: Top Dollar.

Mr. Feldschuh will provide a company overview and discuss key highlights including new research recently presented at the Heart Failure Society of American Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020 on the cost-effectiveness and improvement in patient life-span using Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in heart failure.

Event Details

Webcast and Registration: https://ve.mysequire.com
Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time
Track 1: Top Dollar

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com


Disclaimer

