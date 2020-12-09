Predictive Oncology Sends Letter to Shareholders Regarding Special Meeting to be Reconvened on December 30, 2020

The Board of Directors and management of Predictive Oncology urge all shareholders to vote “FOR” the proposals being considered at the Special Meeting, primarily because the reincorporation in Nevada will eliminate our obligation to pay the injurious annual Delaware franchise tax, which is currently equal to approximately $170,000 per year . The company can save approximately $158,000 annually in state taxes by reincorporating in Nevada.

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today sent a letter to shareholders regarding its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders, original scheduled for December 1, 2020, which will be reconvened December 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. CST.

The full text of the letter follows:

December 9, 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Our Special Meeting of the Shareholders on December 1, 2020 was adjourned to December 30, 2020. We need your vote!

We previously sent you proxy materials in connection with our Special Meeting of Shareholders, and according to our records, we have not yet received your vote.

We are asking you to vote for allowing the Company to reincorporate in the state of Nevada, moving away from Delaware. Our Board believes that there are several reasons why a reincorporation in Nevada is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders. First and foremost, the reincorporation in Nevada will eliminate our obligation to pay the injurious annual Delaware franchise tax, which is currently equal to approximately $170,000 per year . We can save approximately $158,000 annually in state taxes by reincorporating in Nevada. Also, we believe that for the reasons described in the proxy materials, in general, Nevada law provides greater protection to our directors, officers and the Company than Delaware law.

Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares you own.

The reincorporation, to be approved at the Special Meeting, must receive a “For” vote from a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company. At our recent Annual Meeting, the Reincorporation vote received far more “For” votes than “Against” votes, however, we did not reach the required number of total votes for a majority of the outstanding shares.