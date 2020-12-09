 

Alimera Sciences Announces Launch of ILUVIEN in the Netherlands

ILUVIEN has been launched for both Diabetic Macular Edema and Non-Infectious Posterior Uveitis Indications

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Irish subsidiary, has launched ILUVIEN in the Netherlands. Alimera’s distribution partner Horus Pharma S.A.S. (Horus) has secured pricing and reimbursement and will begin selling ILUVIEN this month in the Netherlands for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIPU).

“We are continuing to execute our strategy of geographic expansion, making ILUVIEN available for more physicians and patients in new markets,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to work with our partner, Horus Pharma, who has been preparing for this launch of ILUVIEN over the past several months and is applying learnings from their highly successful launch in France.”

ILUVIEN is a sustained release intravitreal implant indicated in several European countries for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular edema (DME) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU).

“We anticipate a successful launch in the Netherlands as we expand our collaboration with Alimera Sciences for the marketing and distribution of ILUVIEN in another European territory,” said Maja Lausevic, Chief Operating Officer, Horus Pharma. “Access to ILUVIEN therapy and the benefits of its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology is already broadly anticipated by local ophthalmologists. In fact, patients have already been scheduled for injection.”

"As a long-lasting steroid, ILUVIEN will be very useful for patients who suffer from DME and uveitis affecting the posterior segment,” said Prof. Carel B. Hoyng, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. “Patients have been waiting for a long-lasting treatment and ILUVIEN provides an opportunity to decrease the burden of injections."

About ILUVIEN

www.ILUVIEN.com

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

