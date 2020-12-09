 

Hub Group Expands Its Supply Chain Service Offering With the Acquisition of Last Mile Logistics Provider NonstopDelivery, LLC

09.12.2020, 14:36   

Hub Group, Inc. acquires non-asset based Last Mile logistics provider NonstopDelivery, LLC (“NSD”); enhances end-to-end solutions for its customers in one of the fastest growing sectors of the transportation market.

Transaction Highlights

  • NSD is a market leading provider of last mile solutions for many large retailers
  • Expands Hub Group’s solutions offering with a complementary, value-added residential Last Mile service capability
  • Provides unsurpassed levels of service and an exceptional home delivery customer experience
  • NSD’s talented senior leadership team will remain with the business
  • NSD provides its service on a nationwide basis through a non-asset business model
  • Anticipated to be accretive to Hub Group’s earnings in 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced today that it has acquired NonstopDelivery, LLC (“NSD”), a leading last mile logistics provider. Founded in 2000, NSD’s delivery network includes over 170 agent locations, which enables service to all U.S. zip codes. The acquisition of NSD adds a complementary residential Last Mile service capability to Hub Group’s solutions offerings.

“This acquisition delivers on our strategy to expand our offerings to provide an end-to-end solution for our customers’ supply chains. We expect there will be significant opportunities to offer NSD’s high service last mile delivery solutions to Hub’s customer base,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to welcome NSD’s employees, customers and agents into the Hub Group family.”

NSD provides basic, threshold and white glove last mile delivery services including warehousing and distribution, product assembly and reverse logistics to many of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the U.S. NSD operates a non-asset business model, working with a network of agents throughout the country. With NSD’s logistics technology, customers receive real-time visibility to shipments, have access to advanced analytic tools and seamlessly integrate with other platforms. NSD also prides itself in providing the highest levels of service to customers and consumers with a centralized Customer Care call center and dedicated Account Management teams. NSD's main offices are in Chantilly, VA.

