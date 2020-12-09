Green Zebra Media Corp. Announces Agreement with US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) to File Application for SAM Registration

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC): Green Zebra Media Corp., the majority owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) announces an agreement with US Federal Contractor Registration Inc. (USFCR) to register the company in the System for Award Management (SAM) . A compliant registration in SAM is the first step for Green Zebra Media Corp. to provide smart wireless security hardware and wireless communication to federal agencies.



Coleman Smith, President of Green Zebra Media and CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp, states, “USFCR is the world’s largest third-party government registration firm that helps clients get registered in SAM, develop winning bid strategies, and succeed as government contractors. USFCR’s expertise in defining our core competencies and handling our registrations will help increase our federal contracting opportunities. You only have one chance to get it right, and our relationship with USFCR is an important step in securing federal contracts in 2021.”

“Our wireless security and communication technologies offer the federal, state and local governments with a needed localized closed loop wireless security network tools that broadcasts real time communication, media news and critical updates to local Wi-Fi users. This technology creates an opportunity for government venues to provide the general public with the latest relevant COVID-19 news updates, testing, support and general communication messaging via venue Wi-Fi,” added Smith.

Statement from USFCR

“For over the last 10 years, US Federal Contractor Registration Inc. has been dedicated to helping businesses of all industries and sizes find success in the federal marketplace. We are looking forward to providing Green Zebra Media Corp. with the right resources to grow through federal contracting. With our SAM registration service, contracting officers can rest assured that Green Zebra Media Corp.’s registration will always be in compliance and up to date.”

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., is a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, data analytics platforms and CRM technology. Our products are used for stadiums, cities, airports, universities and hospitality markets.

Green Zebra Media Corp. is focused on a return to our previously scheduled operations, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to return staff from furlough and gain additional employees during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 to continue fulfilling the terms of existing service contracts with various venues and facilities. The focus of Green Zebra will be contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively, bring additional revenue generating operations on board as venues and industries that must adapt to the new 5G environment.