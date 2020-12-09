 

Marathon Patent Group Purchases an Additional 10,000 S-19j Pro ASIC Miners from Bitmain and Announces Plans to Open a Second Data Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:39  |  56   |   |   

Upon Delivery and Full Deployment, the Company’s Mining Operations Will Include 33,560 State of the Art ASIC Miners, with a Total Hashrate of 3.56 EH/s

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or the "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has entered into a contract with Bitmain to purchase 10,000 Antminer S-19j Pro ASIC Miners.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marathon will receive an initial batch of 6,000 S-19j Pro Miners in August 2021. The remaining 4,000 miners will be delivered in September 2021.

Once all of Marathon’s purchased miners are delivered and fully deployed, the Company’s mining portfolio will consist of 33,560 state of the art ASIC miners, generating 3.56 EH/s. As a result, the Company will be consuming approximately 100 MWs of power, the maximum amount available at the Company’s data center in Hardin, MT.

To continue expanding its operations, the Company is working with its energy partner, Beowulf Energy, to open a renewable energy powered data center in the northeastern United States. This facility will initially provide Marathon with an additional 100 MWs of power and has the potential to increase to 250 MWs of power.

Marathon’s chairman and chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto, stated, “We are pleased to have successfully completed the purchase of all ASIC Miners required to fully utilize our 100 MW data center in Hardin MT. We are now looking forward to our next phase of growth as we build out our second data center. The new facility will be powered primarily by clean, renewable power, which is not only cost-effective, but will also allow us to lower our carbon footprint. Currently, we believe the costs to operate our second facility will be similar to the industry-leading rates we have at our Hardin facility: $0.028 per kWh for power and $0.006 per kWh for hosting operations.”

Antminer Sales Director of North, Central, and South America (NCSA) at Bitmain Irene Gao commented, "We are pleased to have provided Marathon with another 10,000 of Bitmain’s latest generation of Antminer S-19j Pro mining hardware. Equipped with the most advanced chipset currently available, the high-performance and low power consumption of the miners will significantly expand the operations of Marathon's mining business. This alliance continues to be mutually beneficial, and we look forward to further collaborating with Marathon and helping them to maintain their leadership position in the Bitcoin mining industry.”

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marathon Patent Group Purchases an Additional 10,000 S-19j Pro ASIC Miners from Bitmain and Announces Plans to Open a Second Data Center Upon Delivery and Full Deployment, the Company’s Mining Operations Will Include 33,560 State of the Art ASIC Miners, with a Total Hashrate of 3.56 EH/s LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:43 Uhr
Inflation - Das Comeback des Jahres 2021?
09:53 Uhr
Bitcoin fällt unter 18.000 Dollar
08:20 Uhr
Erholung der Aktienmärkte: Wie ich in britische Aktien wie Warren Buffett investieren würde, um mein Geld zu verdoppeln
08:16 Uhr
Einschätzung: Neue Rekorde in den USA - warum?
08.12.20
Heibel-Ticker PLUS Update zu Paypal und Bitcoin
08.12.20
Einschätzung: So viel waren Aktien noch nie wert
08.12.20
Morgenticker (08.12.2020)
08.12.20
Stefan Scharffetter (Baader Bank): "13.500 Punkte sind an der Börse das Ziel fürs Jahresende"
07.12.20
Bittrex Global startet Handel mit tokenisierten Vermögensanlagen
07.12.20
BLGI Inc. launches “BLGI Markets”: A real-time market data, trading and asset management platform with De-Centralized Network Architecture

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:14 Uhr
21.504
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
25.11.20
2
Bitcoin: Back to the Bubble Part II
24.11.20
172
Realtime-Signal und Realtime-Trading Thread zu Crypto Currencies
08.11.20
3
Bitcoin auf 15-Monats-Hoch: Mega-Sensation: PayPal integriert Kryptos – Bitcoin explodiert
08.11.20
48
Wo bitcoin kaufen