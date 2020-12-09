C-Bond Systems Begins Joint Development Initiative with Swansea University to Enhance its Glass Strengthening Products

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it is beginning a joint development initiative through a sponsorship agreement with ESRI to enhance C-Bond’s glass strengthening products.

Development will be conducted by C-Bond’s engineering team and Professor Andrew Barron, the founder and director of the Energy Safety Research Institute (ESRI) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom and the Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment. Prof. Barron is a world renowned chemistry and nanotechnology expert who joined C-Bond’s Science Advisory Board in 2019.

The sponsorship will provide the opportunity to work with the institute to improve properties of its glass strengthening products. This agreement allows the C-Bond engineering team access to a world-class research facility, providing capabilities and equipment to further its research efforts.

“It is integral for any technology company to continually explore ways to improve its products’ capabilities and competitive advantages,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Once again, our in-house engineering team will join forces with Prof. Barron, who we have worked with throughout our history, to enhance our patented glass strengthening products.”

Educated at Imperial College (London), Prof. Barron has held posts at the Rice University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard. He is the author of over 500 publications, 50 Patents, 8 books, and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Star of Asia International Award, Hümboldt Senior Scientist Research Award, and the first Welch Foundation Norman Hackerman Award.

Prof. Barron is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and in 2009 was appointed as the Prince of Wales Visiting Innovator. In 2011 he won both the Houston Technology Center's Lifetime Achievement Award in Nanotechnology and the World Technology Award for Materials.

The Energy Safety Research Institute is positioned to discover and implement new technology for a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy future and is housed on Swansea University’s Bay Campus. For more information visit https://www.swansea.ac.uk.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications.