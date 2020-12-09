Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity

To view the full publication, “Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Usher in New Era of Transportation,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/LmeU1

The world is rapidly shifting away from the dwindling resource of fossil fuels, and hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in slashing emissions and finally achieving sustainability. Hydrogen-powered electric vehicles are already commercially available with a multitude of cars, trucks and buses planned and in production. This tsunami of hydrogen-powered vehicles could turn the tide on dangerous emissions and usher in a new era of transportation — if they can be fueled. While there’s an abundance of hydrogen in the universe, there is a massive lack of hydrogen fueling stations, with less than 70 stations spread throughout the United States.

The lack of hydrogen fueling stations is the primary impediment to rapid adaptation and presents an enormous opportunity. Recent developments at Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (FWB: 2K6A ) could rectify this shortfall and may create a powerful force in facilitating the rollout of hydrogen vehicles across the nation. Clean Power Capital is an investment holding company that recently acquired a 90% equity stake in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., a patented on-site hydrogen fueling intellectual property and technology that already has 14 installations around the country in private and public facilities.

About Clean Power Capital Corp.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high-return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in its investments. For more information about the company, please visit www.CleanPower.Capital .

