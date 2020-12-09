 

Sparton Resources Inc. Provides Update for Bruell Gold Project

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") provided today an update on the 2020 work program completed by Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado”) on the Company’s Bruell Gold Property in Vauquelin Township, Quebec.

Earlier work by the Company on the Bruell claim group discovered new gold mineralization contained in a number of shear zones and related quartz vein systems located in the east central part of the claim area (See Sparton News Release dated April 25, 2019).

During the early part of the 2020 field season, Eldorado completed a high resolution VTEM airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey with a 50-metre flight line spacing over the entire property. The data from this survey has highlighted previously un-recognized structures and refined the interpretation of various lithologic contacts on the claims and the relationship of gold mineralization to these features.

Covid-19 logistical restrictions prevented a comprehensive geological mapping and geochemical sampling program but significant fieldwork was still completed, including a detailed till and soil sampling survey in the Avocalon-Aurora shaft area and a set of widely spaced till and soil sample profiles across the entire claim group. An initial review of these preliminary data indicate some positive results. Prospecting and mapping commenced over selected parts of the property and will be continued in the 2021 program.

All drill core from Sparton’s past work is also currently being relogged and scanned with Magnetic Susceptibility and portable X-Ray Fluorescence equipment. Multi-element analyses will also be completed on selected samples to correlate gold mineralization with other elements.   Additionally, the historical induced polarization (“IP”) data for Bruell was reprocessed and new IP interpretations were generated that has highlighted new target areas.

All historical and new data are being compiled by Eldorado in a GIS format that will permit data comparisons and aid in the interpretation of the information. Once complete, Eldorado will provide a summary report and Sparton will provide highlights.

The 2020 work program at Bruell was budgeted at $300,000. Eldorado has met the year 1 expenditure commitment and indicated it will continue with the 2021 program.

ACCESS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The 51 claims in the Bruell property package are accessible from Val d’Or and Senneterre by paved Highways 117 and 113, and local forestry roads and logging trails. The Bruell property contains a number of structurally hosted vein and shear zone type gold occurrences. Four (4) shallow shafts, the Bruell 1, Bruell 2, the Avocalon/Aurora, and the Boycon-Pershing were excavated on the claims in the 1930s during past exploration programs and there are numerous historical drill holes with encouraging gold values that have not yet been followed up.

