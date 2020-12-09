AAR awarded a $148M contract to continue C-40 contractor logistics support with Naval Air Systems Command

Wood Dale, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, was awarded a $148,357,084 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity follow-on contract with Naval Air Systems Command. This expanded contract provides contractor logistics support required for operating and maintaining the C-40A aircraft, aircraft subsystems, appliances and support equipment, including depot-level, main operating base and supply support. This award also introduces additional requirements including new operating sites, commercial line maintenance, and scheduled engine overhauls.

“We are proud to have been selected for the second consecutive time to provide this pivotal service for the U.S. Navy and the expanding C-40A fleet,” said Nick Gross, AAR Senior Vice President, Integrated Solutions. “As we move forward, the government can rely on a trusted partner to provide uninterrupted performance and continue delivering commercial best practices for the expanded fleet. We will continue drawing from the breadth and depth of our services and facilities across the country to maintain the availability of the airframes.”

Heavy maintenance work on the C-40A aircraft will be performed at AAR’s MRO facility at the Oklahoma City airport, with line maintenance support conducted at two Naval Air Stations within the United States and logistics support at six Naval Air Stations. AAR will also use its landing gear repair facility in Miami and component repair shop in New York to support the Navy fleet.

“This is the first time an incumbent has been awarded a follow-on contract for this program which is a testament to AAR’s commitment to service, quality, excellence and value for the U.S. Navy. We remain focused on enabling the Navy mission and supporting the fleet, delivering some of the highest aircraft availability rates in the Navy,” said Jay Pereira, AAR Vice President, General Manager, Government Services. “The increase in the fleet and the additional maintenance and site support services provide further opportunities for AAR to continue the outstanding support we are known for across our government portfolio.”