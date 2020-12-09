The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing public health crisis has shown us just how valuable of a tool telehealth can be, allowing patients to access healthcare services without leaving their homes and potentially endangering themselves or others. Unsurprisingly, telehealth companies have seen massive growth and major investment in the months since the first public health shutdowns, but this is likely only the beginning. This crisis has changed the way people think about healthcare and this behavior change is likely to stick around long after things return to relatively normal. The major investment that we are seeing now in telehealth will likely lead to accelerated growth in the years to come for companies like CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCPK: DOCRF), TELUS Corporation ( TSX: T), WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSX: WELL) (OTCPK: WLYYF), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC).

Telehealthcare providers like CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV:DOC) (OTC:DOCRF) were on their way up well before the pandemic, as industries across the board have been shifting more and more services online for decades now, but the pandemic has accelerated this industry's development in ways few could have predicted. CloudMD has seen its customer base grow significantly since the start of the global health crisis, along with a 163 percent year-over-year Q2 revenue increase.

"When COVID hit, it just moved our timeline ahead by about ten years and helped us expand on what we want to do [with telemedicine] a lot quicker," CloudMD CEO Dr. Essam Hamza told BNN Bloomberg. "Our company is set up for a pandemic."

Hamza says that his company created a plan in the early days of the pandemic to shift more of its resources online. This forward-thinking paid off once the shutdowns began. CloudMD is a telehealth technology company that digitizes patients' medical records and connects them with a network of nearly 4,000 doctors and healthcare professionals at more than 500 clinics throughout North America. The company uses a software-as-a-service model with a patient-centric approach. CloudMD's proprietary technology utilizes artificial intelligence to facilitate easier access to hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, and educational resources.