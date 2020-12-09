 

The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:50  |  79   |   |   

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing public health crisis has shown us just how valuable of a tool telehealth can be, allowing patients to access healthcare services without leaving their homes and potentially endangering themselves or others. Unsurprisingly, telehealth companies have seen massive growth and major investment in the months since the first public health shutdowns, but this is likely only the beginning. This crisis has changed the way people think about healthcare and this behavior change is likely to stick around long after things return to relatively normal. The major investment that we are seeing now in telehealth will likely lead to accelerated growth in the years to come for companies like CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCPK: DOCRF), TELUS Corporation (TSX: T), WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSX: WELL) (OTCPK: WLYYF), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC).

CloudMD is Growing Fast Amid Industry Headwinds

Telehealthcare providers like CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV:DOC) (OTC:DOCRF) were on their way up well before the pandemic, as industries across the board have been shifting more and more services online for decades now, but the pandemic has accelerated this industry's development in ways few could have predicted. CloudMD has seen its customer base grow significantly since the start of the global health crisis, along with a 163 percent year-over-year Q2 revenue increase.

"When COVID hit, it just moved our timeline ahead by about ten years and helped us expand on what we want to do [with telemedicine] a lot quicker," CloudMD CEO Dr. Essam Hamza told BNN Bloomberg. "Our company is set up for a pandemic."

Hamza says that his company created a plan in the early days of the pandemic to shift more of its resources online. This forward-thinking paid off once the shutdowns began. CloudMD is a telehealth technology company that digitizes patients' medical records and connects them with a network of nearly 4,000 doctors and healthcare professionals at more than 500 clinics throughout North America. The company uses a software-as-a-service model with a patient-centric approach. CloudMD's proprietary technology utilizes artificial intelligence to facilitate easier access to hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, and educational resources.

Seite 1 von 5
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Baumot nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Diskussion: n2019-Cov - Virus Pandemie bedroht die Welt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry - FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The ongoing public health crisis has shown us just how valuable of a tool telehealth can be, allowing patients to access healthcare services …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Total $2.8 Billion Final Closings Of Its Two ...
Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across ...
Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton
PolyU-made space instruments complete lunar sampling for Chang'e 5
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion in 2020 - Arizton
India Pump Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
HGS Selected by the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud Framework as an Approved Supplier
KING SKYFRONT, Japan publishes the December 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
CloudMD Launches Addiction Support Program Focused on Early Intervention and Relapse
10:37 Uhr
TV-Quoten: Viel Interesse an Sondersendungen zur Corona-Krise
08:23 Uhr
Walmart fordert Amazon Prime mit kostenlosem Versand ohne Mindestbestellwert heraus
08:19 Uhr
LYNX: Amazon: Das Setup könnte besser nicht aussehen
07:37 Uhr
Aktien: Amazon eilt von Rekord zu Rekord
08.12.20
Die BMW Group und AWS arbeiten gemeinsam an der Beschleunigung datengesteuerter Innovationen in der Automobilindustrie
08.12.20
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
08.12.20
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
08.12.20
IMDb Announces Top 10 TV Series of 2020
08.12.20
Thomson Reuters Taps AWS to Power Digital Transformation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
2.323
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
02.12.20
38
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial
30.11.20
42
Teladoc Kursrückgang
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich