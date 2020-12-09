 

Carrefour Ranked as the Leading French Retailer for Its CSR Commitments in Both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

For the fourth year in a row, the Carrefour Group (Paris:CA) is among the top five leading global retailers in the DJSI. The DJSI is a leading family of indices which assess the results of the CSR policies implemented by more than 3,500 companies throughout the world. Carrefour has also been awarded a score of A- in the CDP's Climate program, a B in its Forests program and an A- in its Water program, confirming the leading role it is playing in tackling climate change, fighting deforestation and protecting the planet's water resources.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is a leading family of indices used to assess companies' non-financial performance. It is based on an in-depth assessment of the environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) that are the most important from a financial perspective. Only the best-performing companies in terms of sustainability are selected for inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe indices. Carrefour's inclusion in the DJSI is recognition of its exemplary corporate social responsibility practices and of its aim of becoming the leader in the food transition for all. Indeed, the Group's score was 4 points better in 2020, increasing from 73 to 77/100 at a time when the DJSI's assessment methodology is becoming increasingly demanding. This improvement is evidence of the Group’s leadership role in customer relations, climate change and responsible management of its supplies and operations.

The Carbon Disclosure Project is an international non-profit organisation, an online platform that enables companies and cities to disclose data about their environmental impact. A is the best score, and more than 9,500 companies disclosed their data in 2020.

This ranking is recognition of the main results and commitments for 2020:

● Carrefour was awarded an A- in recognition of its drive to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, confirming its exemplary role in tackling climate change. Furthermore, the retailer has raised its targets to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

● Carrefour has also improved its score in tackling deforestation – this year, it was awarded a B in the CDP “Forest” category (as opposed to a B- in 2019). Carrefour launched the "Forest Positive Coalition of Action" initiative as part of the Consumer Goods Forum, made up of more than 400 global retailers and manufacturers. Alexandre Bompard, the Group's CEO, took over joint management of this coalition in 2020, speeding up efforts to eliminate deforestation in food supply chains. (CGF Forest Positive Coalition)

● In 2020, Carrefour joined forces with 14 EU member states, as well as a number of major companies and NGOs, and signed the European Plastics Pact (Launch of the European Plastics Pact).
The Group has already saved 5,600 tons of packaging since 2017 (as of the first half of 2020), and has set itself the target of saving 10,000 tons by 2025.

● Carrefour has launched the Loop returnable packaging initiative on its e-commerce sites – a world first in the retail sector. The project involves major brand products being sold in reusable and returnable packaging. (Loop Store)

● Carrefour is the first retailer to propose to its major suppliers that they sign the "Food Transition Pact", whereby they commit to targets in terms of nutrition, eliminating the use of questionable substances, packaging and climate. 24 major international companies have already joined forces with Carrefour to pursue joint initiatives in these areas. (Food Transition Hub | Carrefour Group)

● Carrefour has confirmed its target of cutting 50% of its food waste by 2025 (compared with 2016 levels) and has already achieved an 8% reduction as of the first half of 2020 (compared with the first half of 2019). This year, 70.9% of the waste generated by our stores was recycled, up from 66.5% at the end of 2019.

For more information about the DJSI, visit the RobecoSAM website and read the DJSI press release.
For more information about the CDP, visit https://www.cdp.net/en

