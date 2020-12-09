Nuvei Announces IQNet Certification for Information Security Best Practices

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces it has received official IQNet certification under ISO 27001 for information security management. The certification exemplifies the Company’s commitment and focus to implementing the most stringent security guidelines available.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Nuvei was assessed and deemed compliant with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013, for system monitoring, measurement, analysis, and evaluation through external audit. IQNet is the largest global certification network in the world, with 35 members from 30 countries, holding about 30% of all certifications in the world. Companies that hold an ISO 27001 certification are committed to adhering to information security industry best practices.

The certification furthers Nuvei’s position in providing leading payment processing solutions for eCommerce, including acquisition, reconciliation management, risk management, and fraud prevention services. These solutions are tailored for high-growth mobile and eCommerce markets, allowing the Company’s clients to accept more than 450 payment types through one secure, end-to-end platform.

“Adopting the ISO 27001 security framework reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing our security posture while integrating a tighter security framework across our entire global organization,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “We remain invested in meeting and exceeding data protection requirements to proactively respond to evolving security threats. Our clients can rest assured that our efforts in maintaining the safety of their transaction data remains a core priority.”

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports over 450 local and alternative payment methods and 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

