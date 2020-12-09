SCUF Gaming Unveils Its First Gaming Headset, the SCUF H1, Customizable to Your Style
ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCUF Gaming, innovator and creator of the high-performance gaming controller category and subsidiary of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), has
unveiled the new SCUF H1 customizable wired gaming headset. Based on the design and technology of the award-winning CORSAIR VIRTUOSO headset, the H1 is customizable and tailored for competitive
gamers who prefer the zero-latency provided by a wired headset.
The SCUF H1’s lightweight design is fully configurable and built for comfort, with immersive sound and a high-resolution interchangeable microphone to make crucial callouts that can be the difference between a victory or a loss. Every rustle of footsteps in a grassy field and every far-off missile strike is delivered with clear fidelity, almost doubling the audio frequency of most gaming headsets.
The H1 is the result of a collaboration with new parent company CORSAIR, which acquired SCUF Gaming in 2019. Building on SCUF’s heritage of customization, comfort, and performance, the H1 is available in two base colors with dozens of customizable features so players can express their style and even match their headset design to their favorite SCUF controller. Features include:
- High-bandwidth microphone with a removable and universal headphone jack provides wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity (uni-directional or omni-directional options available)
- Speaker tags allow for easy customization to keep your style fresh (30+ design options available)
- Premium memory foam earpads deliver long-lasting comfort for long gaming sessions (Synthetic leather or hybrid options available)
- Precision-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver clear, high-quality sound in the heat of battle
- Adjustable, synthetic leather headband conforms to the shape of your head
- In-line volume control allows you to make on-the-fly adjustments without distracting you from your game
“We created the H1 to pair flawless audio quality with play-all-day comfort,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming. “The H1 is a natural extension of the controller and continues our legacy of combining performance and customization. Gamers can customize their H1 to get the look and feel that they want, with the lightweight design engineered for competitive gaming so players can wear it for hours without thinking twice.”
