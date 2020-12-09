SCUF Gaming Unveils Its First Gaming Headset, the SCUF H1, Customizable to Your Style

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCUF Gaming , innovator and creator of the high-performance gaming controller category and subsidiary of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), has unveiled the new SCUF H1 customizable wired gaming headset. Based on the design and technology of the award-winning CORSAIR VIRTUOSO headset, the H1 is customizable and tailored for competitive gamers who prefer the zero-latency provided by a wired headset.



The SCUF H1’s lightweight design is fully configurable and built for comfort, with immersive sound and a high-resolution interchangeable microphone to make crucial callouts that can be the difference between a victory or a loss. Every rustle of footsteps in a grassy field and every far-off missile strike is delivered with clear fidelity, almost doubling the audio frequency of most gaming headsets.