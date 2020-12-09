 

SCUF Gaming Unveils Its First Gaming Headset, the SCUF H1, Customizable to Your Style

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCUF Gaming, innovator and creator of the high-performance gaming controller category and subsidiary of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), has unveiled the new SCUF H1 customizable wired gaming headset. Based on the design and technology of the award-winning CORSAIR VIRTUOSO headset, the H1 is customizable and tailored for competitive gamers who prefer the zero-latency provided by a wired headset.

The SCUF H1’s lightweight design is fully configurable and built for comfort, with immersive sound and a high-resolution interchangeable microphone to make crucial callouts that can be the difference between a victory or a loss. Every rustle of footsteps in a grassy field and every far-off missile strike is delivered with clear fidelity, almost doubling the audio frequency of most gaming headsets.

The H1 is the result of a collaboration with new parent company CORSAIR, which acquired SCUF Gaming in 2019. Building on SCUF’s heritage of customization, comfort, and performance, the H1 is available in two base colors with dozens of customizable features so players can express their style and even match their headset design to their favorite SCUF controller. Features include:

  • High-bandwidth microphone with a removable and universal headphone jack provides wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity (uni-directional or omni-directional options available)
  • Speaker tags allow for easy customization to keep your style fresh (30+ design options available)
  • Premium memory foam earpads deliver long-lasting comfort for long gaming sessions (Synthetic leather or hybrid options available)
  • Precision-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver clear, high-quality sound in the heat of battle
  • Adjustable, synthetic leather headband conforms to the shape of your head
  • In-line volume control allows you to make on-the-fly adjustments without distracting you from your game

“We created the H1 to pair flawless audio quality with play-all-day comfort,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming. “The H1 is a natural extension of the controller and continues our legacy of combining performance and customization. Gamers can customize their H1 to get the look and feel that they want, with the lightweight design engineered for competitive gaming so players can wear it for hours without thinking twice.”

Seite 1 von 2
Corsair Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCUF Gaming Unveils Its First Gaming Headset, the SCUF H1, Customizable to Your Style ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SCUF Gaming, innovator and creator of the high-performance gaming controller category and subsidiary of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), has unveiled the new SCUF H1 customizable wired …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
10.11.20
Corsair Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
11
corsair gaming - Zukunftsmarkt sichern