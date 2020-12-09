Telo Genomics Presents at ASH 2020 The Results of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Clinical Study

The large multicenter study included participants from 3 national and international centers. An abstract summarizing the data was presented at ASH 2020. Although the abstract was included in the proceedings of ASH 2020, the detailed results are embargoed until the manuscript comprising the full study results is published.

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that the Company has presented the results of its Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) clinical study at ASH 2020.

The study builds on previous proof of concept published reports using TeloView, suggesting a clinical utility for the TeloView technology as a prognostic tool for the management of classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients from point of diagnosis.

The American Society of Hematology is a professional organization representing healthcare professionals involved in the management of blood disorders including blood cancers. The ASH annual meeting is considered the top clinical international meeting focused on blood cancers and lymphoid malignancies. ASH annual meeting attracts more than 30,000 attendees every year, predominantly clinicians from all over the world.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) is a malignancy that affects both genders of all age groups. Approximately 75-80% of newly diagnosed HL patients respond favorably to the traditional first line treatment (ABVD), while 20-25% will show resistance to this approach. To date there is no prognostic tool in the clinic that can identify HL patients who will or will not respond to the traditional first line treatment.

The Company also wishes to congratulate Dr. Hans Knecht, MD, Professor of Medicine and Chief, Division of Haematology at McGill University and Jewish General Hospital, Montreal, Canada, for being honoured and awarded recently the 2020 prize for “Cutting Edge Hematology” at the 57th Jewish General Hospital’s Annual Andre Aisenstadt Clinical Day. The prize is shared with Dr. S. Caplan, his predecessor in these functions. Dr. Knecht is a long-term collaborator with Telo Genomics and Dr. Mai, Director and Chair of the Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB) of TELO. Dr. Knecht is also a member of TELO’s CSAB.