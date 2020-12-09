Permit of use granted to the development of Arco Vara in Bulgaria





After several bureaucratic obstacles, the Iztok Parkside building was granted a permit of use. In Bulgaria, a permit of use is a prerequisite for formalising the final sales of dwellings. In this week, an active transfer of apartments and entering into real right contracts will begin.

Iztok Parkside includes 67 apartments, 8 apartments of which have not been currently presold. The total expected revenue of the project is 10 million euros.