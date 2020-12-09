 

Goldstar acquires three properties the Prince Gold property in Newfoundland, the Panache property located in the Windfall Lake area of Northern Québec and the Fortune property covering historical conglomerate-hosted gold in Gaspé area of Québec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a 100% purchase of three properties in Québec and Newfoundland: the Prince Gold Property (Newfoundland), Panache North Property (Québec), and the Fortune Gold Project (Québec) in consideration of a cash payment of $30,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Corporation.

Prince Gold Property

The Prince Gold Property is located in Newfoundland, and covers 125 hectares. The property is contiguous to the eastern boundary of New Found Gold’s (NFG.V) recently announced Queensway Project discovery area, where New Found Gold reports historical gold values in a major structure that extends for several kilometres. New Found Gold’s Queensway Gold property has two major fault areas under investigation, with the eastern extent in close proximity to Goldstar’s new acquisition.

In a November 16, 2020 news release, New Found Gold reported additional gold intercepts including 6.85 metres of 44.5g/t gold at the Keats Zone from its ongoing 100,000-metre drilling program at its Queensway Project (1). Goldstar’s Prince Gold Property is also bounded to the east by Gossan Resources’ Gander Property.

Panache North Property

The Panache North Property covers 225 hectares in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec, situated to the northeast of the recently announced surface gold discovery at BonTerra Resources’ (BTR.V) Panache Property, just north of their historical Panache gold showing. In a news release dated September 30, 2020, BonTerra announced the discovery of high-grade gold in channel samples, with best result reported of 18.6g/t gold over 1 metre in Channel 3. (2)

The Windfall Lake area has seen several gold discoveries led by Osisko Mining (OSK.T), which is currently completing an extensive infill drilling program on its Windfall gold property to the southeast.

Fortune Gold Project

The Fortune Gold Project covers 509 hectares in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec, with direct access to most of the property by Highway 132 and a network of maintained roads.

Conglomerate-hosted gold occurrences at the Fortune Gold Project were reported to have been hand-mined in the early 1900’s, according to a 1935 summary report on the property. Ten adits were hand-driven into the sedimentary rock units, which the discovering prospector considered to be similar to conglomerate-hosted gold at Cripple Creek, Colorado, where he worked during the gold rush. Several historical gold samples are reported in the 1935 report and visual estimation of conglomerate material is also made. Québec’s MERN reports that gold values in the conglomerate unit have not been replicated since the date of the 1935 report. (3)

Seite 1 von 3
Goldstar Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldstar acquires three properties the Prince Gold property in Newfoundland, the Panache property located in the Windfall Lake area of Northern Québec and the Fortune property covering historical conglomerate-hosted gold in Gaspé area of Québec NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESMONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a 100% purchase of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Goldstar completes initial prospecting at its Anctil property in Quebec, Canada