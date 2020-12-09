MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“ Goldstar ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a 100% purchase of three properties in Québec and Newfoundland: the Prince Gold Property (Newfoundland), Panache North Property (Québec), and the Fortune Gold Project (Québec) in consideration of a cash payment of $30,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Corporation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

The Prince Gold Property is located in Newfoundland, and covers 125 hectares. The property is contiguous to the eastern boundary of New Found Gold’s (NFG.V) recently announced Queensway Project discovery area, where New Found Gold reports historical gold values in a major structure that extends for several kilometres. New Found Gold’s Queensway Gold property has two major fault areas under investigation, with the eastern extent in close proximity to Goldstar’s new acquisition.

In a November 16, 2020 news release, New Found Gold reported additional gold intercepts including 6.85 metres of 44.5g/t gold at the Keats Zone from its ongoing 100,000-metre drilling program at its Queensway Project (1). Goldstar’s Prince Gold Property is also bounded to the east by Gossan Resources’ Gander Property.

Panache North Property

The Panache North Property covers 225 hectares in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec, situated to the northeast of the recently announced surface gold discovery at BonTerra Resources’ (BTR.V) Panache Property, just north of their historical Panache gold showing. In a news release dated September 30, 2020, BonTerra announced the discovery of high-grade gold in channel samples, with best result reported of 18.6g/t gold over 1 metre in Channel 3. (2)

The Windfall Lake area has seen several gold discoveries led by Osisko Mining (OSK.T), which is currently completing an extensive infill drilling program on its Windfall gold property to the southeast.

Fortune Gold Project

The Fortune Gold Project covers 509 hectares in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec, with direct access to most of the property by Highway 132 and a network of maintained roads.

Conglomerate-hosted gold occurrences at the Fortune Gold Project were reported to have been hand-mined in the early 1900’s, according to a 1935 summary report on the property. Ten adits were hand-driven into the sedimentary rock units, which the discovering prospector considered to be similar to conglomerate-hosted gold at Cripple Creek, Colorado, where he worked during the gold rush. Several historical gold samples are reported in the 1935 report and visual estimation of conglomerate material is also made. Québec’s MERN reports that gold values in the conglomerate unit have not been replicated since the date of the 1935 report. (3)