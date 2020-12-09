Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta Elected Co-Chair of MassTLC Board of Trustees

Gupta was elected to the MassTLC Board of Trustees in 2019. In this role, and as a member of the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee (EDISC), he was one of the architects of the Council’s 2030 Challenge to double the percentage of Black and Latinx workers in tech over the coming decade, and framer of the recently formed Tech Compact for Social Justice , created as a way for the industry to come together and affect meaningful change. More than 90 organizations have joined with MassTLC to support and encourage greater inclusion of Black, Latinx and Indigenous people within the Massachusetts technology community. To date, these companies have collectively made over 420 commitments to change in areas relating to diversity, inclusion and social justice.

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta has been named Co-Chair of the MassTLC Board of Trustees. Gupta will serve a two-year term initially alongside Vecna Technologies Co-Founder and current MassTLC Co-Chair Debbie Theobald, whose term ends in 2021.

In addition to his work with the EDISC, Gupta served as host of MassTLC’s signature TRANSFORM web broadcast on Dec. 7, “Steps Toward Social Justice: Access, Opportunity, and Growth,” focused on ensuring a pathway towards growth for underrepresented minorities, from early education to the boardroom. He also regularly participates in CEO Community roundtables and was part of the first season of the MassTLC “On the Tech Trail” podcast.

“Yogesh has been a welcome addition to the MassTLC Board of Trustees,” said Tom Hopcroft, President and CEO of MassTLC. “He has been active and engaged on matters that are critical to the Massachusetts tech ecosystem. I look forward to working with him in his role as Co-Chair and have no doubt that he’s the right leader to help guide the tech community and the Council as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

A 30-year software industry veteran and a technologist at heart, Gupta is passionate about how technology can make life simpler—both for businesses and individuals. His leadership in the Tech Compact for Social Justice is rooted in his desire to drive change within Progress and the greater Massachusetts tech community.

"I'm honored to join Debbie as Co-Chair of the MassTLC Board of Trustees and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Council's members to accelerate innovation and help make inclusion and diversity a key pillar of how our tech community does business,” said Gupta.

