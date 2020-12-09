CohBar Confirms Efficacy of Novel Apelin Agonists in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Model

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced new preclinical data confirming the efficacy of its apelin agonist peptides in a preclinical model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company expects the apelin agonists to have potential to treat COVID-19 associated ARDS as well as ARDS patients in general, of which there are approximately three million globally.



“These new positive preclinical results confirm previous data showing CB5064 Analogs reduce fluid accumulation and pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion, key processes underlying the lethal consequences of severe ARDS and COVID-19 associated ARDS,” said Kenneth C. Cundy, PhD, CohBar’s Chief Scientific Officer. “By engaging the apelin pathway, CohBar’s novel approach has the potential to treat ARDS and COVID-19 associated ARDS, while also reducing the global damage caused by a cytokine storm that reaches beyond the lungs to other organs such as the kidneys, liver, and heart. We plan to complete additional ongoing studies and submit the combined data for presentation at a future scientific meeting.”

In the preclinical study, acute lung injury was induced in mice by administration of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a bacterial toxin that produces similar symptoms to other causes of ARDS, including fluid accumulation and cytokine secretion. A single dose of CB5064 Analog was administered one hour prior to the LPS exposure and effects on lung weight and levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines were measured at 4 hours after LPS exposure. Treatment with CB5064 Analogs reduced fluid accumulation in the lungs and a corresponding broad reduction in levels of key pro-inflammatory cytokines secreted into the lung fluid, when compared to treatment with a placebo control.

“ARDS is a major unmet medical need and there are no approved therapeutics for this devastating condition,” stated Professor Toby Maher, Director of Interstitial Lung Disease and Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. “The data for CohBar’s apelin agonists in this preclinical model are encouraging and support further advancement of the program towards candidate selection for clinical testing.”