Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing (FOTO)

Qingdao (ots) - The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao

jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in

Beijing on December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern

and Fostering New Growth Poles", gathered officials from related national

ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks

and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for

resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of

the Jiaodong Economic Circle.



Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the

National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference,

delivered a keynote speech at the event. Wang Shujian, member of the Standing

Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and vice governor of Shandong province, Wang

Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and

secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, Guo Lanfeng, deputy secretary-general of the

National Development and Reform Commission, and the secretaries of the CPC

committees of Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao gave speeches. Zhao Haozhi,

acting mayor of Qingdao, attended it.





Yang saidJiaodong Economic Circle should make in-depth research to find itsposition in the national economic development, and pinpoint the key issues inintegrated development and take the right development paths to enhance Qingdao'sfunctions as a central city, build a market-oriented, law-based andinternationalized business environment, promote concentration of economicresources and talents, develop industries, increase employment, increase incomeand create new sources of tax revenue to build Jiaodong Economic Circle into amajor modern economic zone in the country.Wang Shujian said the CPC Shandong Committee and the provincial governmentattach great importance to integrated regional development, and have made it oneof eight development strategies for the development of the Shandong Peninsulacity cluster, the national central cities of Jinan and Qingdao and theprovincial capital, Jiaodong and south Shandong economic circles. He saidJiaodong Economic Circle is at the forefront for opening-up to Japan and theRepublic of Korea, boasting the highest-level opening-up, the most robusteconomy and the greatest development potential in Shandong province.Wang Qingxian said Jiaodong Economic Circle is of great strategic importance inlinking the southern and northern parts of China, and has significant influenceon the development of the eastern and western parts of the country. He added theeconomic circle also serves as a key node to connect Japan and the ROK to theeast and the New Eurasian Land Bridge (part of China's Belt and Road Initiative)to the west. He believed that the economic circle has unique value in theimplementation of the country's "dual circulation" development strategy in whichdomestic and foreign markets can boost each other and "domestic circulation" isthe mainstay, and it has the foundation and responsibility to take the lead incarrying out the development strategy for ecological protection and high-leveldevelopment of the Yellow River basin and serve as a window for the opening-upof the basin. He hoped that more and more partners could join the economiccircle to jointly foster new growth poles for China's economy under the newdevelopment pattern.At the event, the financial departments of the five cities mentioned above andShandong Hi-Speed Group established a RMB100 billion fund for investment ininfrastructure in the Shandong Peninsula city cluster.