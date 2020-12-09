Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 09.12.2020, 15:15 | 35 | 0 |
Qingdao (ots) - The governments of Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao
jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in
Beijing on December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern
and Fostering New Growth Poles", gathered officials from related national
ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks
and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for
resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of
the Jiaodong Economic Circle.
Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the
National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference,
delivered a keynote speech at the event. Wang Shujian, member of the Standing
Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and vice governor of Shandong province, Wang
Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and
secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, Guo Lanfeng, deputy secretary-general of the
National Development and Reform Commission, and the secretaries of the CPC
committees of Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao gave speeches. Zhao Haozhi,
acting mayor of Qingdao, attended it.
jointly held the Jiaodong Economic Circle Integration Promotion Conference in
Beijing on December 8. The event, themed "Tapping into New Development Pattern
and Fostering New Growth Poles", gathered officials from related national
ministries and commissions as well as executives of renowned Chinese think tanks
and domestic and international enterprises. It provided a new platform for
resource matching and sharing of the dividend from the integrated development of
the Jiaodong Economic Circle.
Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the
National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference,
delivered a keynote speech at the event. Wang Shujian, member of the Standing
Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and vice governor of Shandong province, Wang
Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and
secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, Guo Lanfeng, deputy secretary-general of the
National Development and Reform Commission, and the secretaries of the CPC
committees of Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao gave speeches. Zhao Haozhi,
acting mayor of Qingdao, attended it.
Yang saidJiaodong Economic Circle should make in-depth research to find its
position in the national economic development, and pinpoint the key issues in
integrated development and take the right development paths to enhance Qingdao's
functions as a central city, build a market-oriented, law-based and
internationalized business environment, promote concentration of economic
resources and talents, develop industries, increase employment, increase income
and create new sources of tax revenue to build Jiaodong Economic Circle into a
major modern economic zone in the country.
Wang Shujian said the CPC Shandong Committee and the provincial government
attach great importance to integrated regional development, and have made it one
of eight development strategies for the development of the Shandong Peninsula
city cluster, the national central cities of Jinan and Qingdao and the
provincial capital, Jiaodong and south Shandong economic circles. He said
Jiaodong Economic Circle is at the forefront for opening-up to Japan and the
Republic of Korea, boasting the highest-level opening-up, the most robust
economy and the greatest development potential in Shandong province.
Wang Qingxian said Jiaodong Economic Circle is of great strategic importance in
linking the southern and northern parts of China, and has significant influence
on the development of the eastern and western parts of the country. He added the
economic circle also serves as a key node to connect Japan and the ROK to the
east and the New Eurasian Land Bridge (part of China's Belt and Road Initiative)
to the west. He believed that the economic circle has unique value in the
implementation of the country's "dual circulation" development strategy in which
domestic and foreign markets can boost each other and "domestic circulation" is
the mainstay, and it has the foundation and responsibility to take the lead in
carrying out the development strategy for ecological protection and high-level
development of the Yellow River basin and serve as a window for the opening-up
of the basin. He hoped that more and more partners could join the economic
circle to jointly foster new growth poles for China's economy under the new
development pattern.
At the event, the financial departments of the five cities mentioned above and
Shandong Hi-Speed Group established a RMB100 billion fund for investment in
infrastructure in the Shandong Peninsula city cluster.
Contact:
Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4786602
OTS: Stadt Qingdao
position in the national economic development, and pinpoint the key issues in
integrated development and take the right development paths to enhance Qingdao's
functions as a central city, build a market-oriented, law-based and
internationalized business environment, promote concentration of economic
resources and talents, develop industries, increase employment, increase income
and create new sources of tax revenue to build Jiaodong Economic Circle into a
major modern economic zone in the country.
Wang Shujian said the CPC Shandong Committee and the provincial government
attach great importance to integrated regional development, and have made it one
of eight development strategies for the development of the Shandong Peninsula
city cluster, the national central cities of Jinan and Qingdao and the
provincial capital, Jiaodong and south Shandong economic circles. He said
Jiaodong Economic Circle is at the forefront for opening-up to Japan and the
Republic of Korea, boasting the highest-level opening-up, the most robust
economy and the greatest development potential in Shandong province.
Wang Qingxian said Jiaodong Economic Circle is of great strategic importance in
linking the southern and northern parts of China, and has significant influence
on the development of the eastern and western parts of the country. He added the
economic circle also serves as a key node to connect Japan and the ROK to the
east and the New Eurasian Land Bridge (part of China's Belt and Road Initiative)
to the west. He believed that the economic circle has unique value in the
implementation of the country's "dual circulation" development strategy in which
domestic and foreign markets can boost each other and "domestic circulation" is
the mainstay, and it has the foundation and responsibility to take the lead in
carrying out the development strategy for ecological protection and high-level
development of the Yellow River basin and serve as a window for the opening-up
of the basin. He hoped that more and more partners could join the economic
circle to jointly foster new growth poles for China's economy under the new
development pattern.
At the event, the financial departments of the five cities mentioned above and
Shandong Hi-Speed Group established a RMB100 billion fund for investment in
infrastructure in the Shandong Peninsula city cluster.
Contact:
Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4786602
OTS: Stadt Qingdao
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0