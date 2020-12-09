Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Companies in every industry are motivated to reduce manual and paper-based processes. Yet, many of the tools in the market only offer partial solutions, leaving most SMBs to rely on multiple workflow partners, resulting in greater costs and lost productivity. Contractbook solves this problem by providing a collaborative cloud-based platform that manages the end-to-end contract lifecycle.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractbook, a legal tech automation company based in Copenhagen, announced today that it has closed on a $9.4 million Series A investment round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from existing investors, including Gradient Ventures. Less than a year ago, Gradient Ventures, which is Google's AI-focused venture fund, led the company's €3.5 million seed round.

"We're just at the beginning of our mission to deliver the world's most advanced contract lifecycle management system. We've invested in future-proofing our customers' businesses since inception and are only beginning to see the results of data-driven document automation. I'm excited to partner with our new investors as we continue to grow our customer base, expand into the U.S. market and offer customers a smarter way to work with contracts," said Niels Martin Brøchner, Contractbook's CEO and cofounder.

100,000 active users across more than 2,000 customers use Contractbook for its comprehensive contract lifecycle management system to create, sign, store, organize, and analyze all their contracts in a single, fully automated workflow. Integrated with a suite of business intelligence tools, Contractbook's technology enables greater process automation and seamless business operations for its customers. The new funding will allow the European company to expand its operations into the U.S. market and accelerate the rollout of new smart contract analysis features that will result in further time savings and productivity improvements for customers.

"The organic virality of the product has impressed upon us that Contractbook's quick geographical growth is evidence for the global demand for document automation's expansion. Contractbook's CLM-platform solves key pain points for SMBs in a lightweight, easy-to-use product that has immediate customer ROI by automating work," says Mary D'Onofrio, a vice president overseeing growth investments in cloud software for Bessemer Venture Partners. "We see Contractbook as being the 2.0 of document automation."