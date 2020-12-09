DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019 09.12.2020 / 15:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 09 December 2020: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany, has been certified as a CO 2 -neutral company as of this year.

HMS Bergbau AG is compensating for its administrative and in-house operative CO 2 emissions of the entire HMS Group for the business year 2019. This has been determined and confirmed by independent and authorized auditors. The Co2 compensation was reached through a number of investments in international climate protection projects. Shares have been acquired in "Gold Standard" accredited projects which sustainably reduce greenhouse gases.

The determined CO 2 emissions, which include factors such as the energy consumption of offices, the company's own vehicles, as well as business travel and commuting activities of all employees of the globally-operating group, are now calculated annually and subsequently offset.

CEO, Dennis Schwindt, in his comments, highlights the importance of sustainable investments: "Environmental protection plays an important role in the responsible and sustainable operations of all modern companies today. We are also seeing that our actions give us a clear competitive advantage that we can pass on to our customers as additional value added."

Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and other raw materials such as ores (e.g. chrome, lithium or manganese ores), cement products and oil products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment.

Contact:Company contact:HMS Bergbau AGAn der Wuhlheide 23212459 BerlinT.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15Email: info@hms-ag.comURL: www.hms-ag.comHMS Investor Relations contact:GFEI AktiengesellschaftOstergrube 1130559 HannoverT.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19www.gfei.agEmail: investors@hms-ag.com

