 

DGAP-News HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 15:10  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019

09.12.2020 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 09 December 2020

HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019

Berlin, 09 December 2020: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies in Germany, has been certified as a CO2-neutral company as of this year.

HMS Bergbau AG is compensating for its administrative and in-house operative CO2 emissions of the entire HMS Group for the business year 2019. This has been determined and confirmed by independent and authorized auditors. The Co2 compensation was reached through a number of investments in international climate protection projects. Shares have been acquired in "Gold Standard" accredited projects which sustainably reduce greenhouse gases.

The determined CO2 emissions, which include factors such as the energy consumption of offices, the company's own vehicles, as well as business travel and commuting activities of all employees of the globally-operating group, are now calculated annually and subsequently offset.

CEO, Dennis Schwindt, in his comments, highlights the importance of sustainable investments: "Environmental protection plays an important role in the responsible and sustainable operations of all modern companies today. We are also seeing that our actions give us a clear competitive advantage that we can pass on to our customers as additional value added."

The Management Board

About HMS Bergbau AG:

Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and other raw materials such as ores (e.g. chrome, lithium or manganese ores), cement products and oil products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment.




Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

09.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 1154021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1154021  09.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154021&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHMS Bergbau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019 DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 neutral as of 2019 09.12.2020 / 15:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News from 09 December 2020 HMS Bergbau AG: CO2 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Mushroom Hype: Diese Aktie bricht aus und vermeldet Sensation Heute!
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND SARTORIUS GEHEN IPSC-BASIERTE EXOSOM-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT START-UP CUREXSYS EIN
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
BayWa AG führt Kapitalerhöhung bei BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH erfolgreich durch - größte ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: CO2-Kompensation ab 2019 (deutsch)
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: CO2-Kompensation ab 2019