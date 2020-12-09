Huntington’s St. Mary’s Medical Center and Humana Announce Medicare Network Agreement

St. Mary’s Medical Center , one of West Virginia’s largest health care facilities, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today they have signed an agreement to expand local access to in-network, quality health care for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

The contract is in effect for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for Service (PFFS) health plans in the greater Huntington Tri-State area. Plan members now have in-network access at St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed hospital that serves patients from a 52-county region and is part of Mountain Health Network.

“We’re very pleased that local Humana Medicare Advantage members have a new, in-network option for quality health care in the Tri-State region,” said Todd Campbell, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “St. Mary’s aligns with Humana in our shared commitment to the health and well-being of the community.”

“Expanding access to care near where our members live is always a priority for Humana, but especially so as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Eric Bohannon, Humana’s Regional Medicare President in West Virginia. “We are pleased to work with the team at St. Mary’s Medical Center, which has a distinguished history of serving the community for nearly 100 years.”

About St. Mary’s Medical Center

St. Mary’s Medical Center is an acute care hospital with 393 licensed beds located in Huntington, West Virginia. Established in 1924 by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, it offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services throughout West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. St. Mary’s is also home to the St. Mary’s Center for Education, which houses St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s School of Respiratory Care and St. Mary’s School of Medical Imaging. St. Mary’s Medical Center is a member of Mountain Health Network, which includes Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing. www.st-marys.org

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHL26HEN_C

