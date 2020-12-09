Hudson Pacific Properties Appoints Karen Brodkin to Board of Directors

Brodkin has held senior management positions at and advised leading media and entertainment companies throughout her career. She currently serves as Executive Vice President of Content Strategy and Development at Endeavor and Co-Head of WME Sports. In this role, she leads business development and strategy for a range of business areas across the Endeavor portfolio.

“Hudson Pacific is thrilled to welcome Karen Brodkin to our Board of Directors,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties. “Karen is a highly accomplished executive with experience and demonstrated leadership in business and the media, entertainment and sports sectors. She will provide invaluable perspective on key industries and topics that will continue to propel our company’s growth.”

Before joining Endeavor, Brodkin worked as an Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at FOX Sports Media Group and spent five years as an entertainment attorney at two Los Angeles-based entertainment firms. She is the former Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Sports Council, and presently serves on the Sports and Entertainment Leadership Council for Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Los Angeles Leadership Committee of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the Leadership Circle of the Harvard Kennedy School Women and Public Policy Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for Los Angeles Family Housing.

Brodkin received a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and her law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where she graduated Order of the Coif.

