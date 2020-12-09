Alcoa Earns New Certifications From the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) at Three Additional Locations in Europe

The latest facilities to earn the Performance Standard certification include the Fjarðaál smelter in Iceland, the Lista smelter in Norway, and the San Ciprián refinery in Spain.

Alcoa Corporation today announced that three more of its operating locations have earned certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive system for third-party validation of sustainable manufacturing processes.

The Company now has earned Performance Standard certifications for 13 sites, including three bauxite mines, five alumina refineries, and five aluminum smelters and casthouses.

Also, ASI recently added additional Alcoa sites that are covered by the organization’s Chain of Custody (CoC) standard, which enables the Company to market products with ASI’s certification. The CoC scope now includes all of the Company’s bauxite mines in Western Australia and Brazil, all of the alumina refineries in Western Australia and the Alumar refinery in Brazil, and the aluminum smelters and casthouses at Mosjøen (Iceland), Lista (Norway), Baie-Comeau (Canada), and Fjarðaál (Iceland).

The Chain of Custody (CoC) certification and its performance standards provide independent, third-party validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

“Alcoa has a strategic priority to advance sustainably, which includes financial, environmental and social outcomes, and our progress toward validating responsible production is a reflection of our commitment,” said Rosa García Pineiro, Vice President of Sustainability for Alcoa. “We congratulate our employees at these European locations for their work in earning this certification and operating with excellence.”

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said: “We congratulate Alcoa on these three ASI Performance Standard Certifications in Europe. The new certifications, combined with Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard Certifications already achieved at other Alcoa sites are not only a further validation of company-wide efforts to implement responsible practices along the value chain, but also demonstrate the company’s continued strong support of ASI’s mission.”

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

