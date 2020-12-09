 

U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock (the “Series H Depositary Shares”). The Series H Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series H Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $321.88 per share of Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.32188 per Series H Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, October 15, 2020 to, but excluding, January 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020.

The Series H Depositary Shares (NYSE: USB.PrO; CUSIP No. 902973791) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series H Preferred Stock and the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series H Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Payment to DTC will be made by U.S. Bank National Association, U.S. Bancorp’s redemption agent for the Series H Depositary Shares. Questions regarding redemption of the Series H Depositary Shares or the procedures therefor may be referred to U.S. Bank National Association at 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55107-1402, Attention: Corporate Trust Services, Telephone No.: (800) 934-6802.

This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Series H Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Series H Depositary Shares and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by U.S. Bancorp.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Seite 1 von 3
US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends
02.12.20
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
02.12.20
Geheimnis? So investiert jetzt Warren Buffetts Vize-Chef!
16.11.20
U.S. Bank erweitert Angebot im Bereich Global Fund Services und eröffnet Niederlassung in Luxemburg
16.11.20
U.S. Bank expands its Global Fund Services offerings, opens Luxembourg office
10.11.20
U.S. Bank simplifies accounts payable, digitally transforms invoice-to-pay process with AP OptimizerTM