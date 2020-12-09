U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock
U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock (the “Series H Depositary Shares”). The Series H Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series H Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $321.88 per share of Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.32188 per Series H Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, October 15, 2020 to, but excluding, January 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020.
The Series H Depositary Shares (NYSE: USB.PrO; CUSIP No. 902973791) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series H Preferred Stock and the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series H Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Payment to DTC will be made by U.S. Bank National Association, U.S. Bancorp’s redemption agent for the Series H Depositary Shares. Questions regarding redemption of the Series H Depositary Shares or the procedures therefor may be referred to U.S. Bank National Association at 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55107-1402, Attention: Corporate Trust Services, Telephone No.: (800) 934-6802.
This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Series H Preferred Stock or the deposit agreement governing the Series H Depositary Shares and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by U.S. Bancorp.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
