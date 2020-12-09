U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2021 all of its outstanding Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock (the “Series H Depositary Shares”). The Series H Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series H Depositary Share). Because the redemption date is also a dividend payment date, the redemption price does not include any declared and unpaid dividends. The regular quarterly dividend, in an amount equal to $321.88 per share of Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.32188 per Series H Depositary Share), for the full current quarterly dividend period from, and including, October 15, 2020 to, but excluding, January 15, 2021 will be paid separately in the customary manner on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020.

The Series H Depositary Shares (NYSE: USB.PrO; CUSIP No. 902973791) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Upon redemption, the Series H Preferred Stock and the Series H Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series H Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.