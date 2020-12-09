 

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek. The virtual road show will feature a presentation from Boris Elisman, ACCO Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is free but is limited to 100 people. Register Here. The presentation also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through Channelchek.com and will be archived on both websites following the event.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.



