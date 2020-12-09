RRD Announces Vaccination Distribution Toolkit to Support Marketing and Operations for Pending COVID-19 Vaccine

With several COVID-19 vaccines under review for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, manufacturers, care providers, and associated companies will have an immediate need for vaccine distribution, related communication, and support materials.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today introduces a comprehensive vaccination distribution toolkit — for healthcare providers, government agencies, retail pharmacies, and large enterprise organizations — aimed at delivering quick-turn marketing, communication, and operational support upon the release of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Immediate production of a vaccine program involves many components, e.g., regulatory compliance, multiple vendor coordination, and speed-to-market challenges. RRD’s vaccination distribution toolkit is designed to provide turnkey support in three key areas:

Vaccine awareness – direct mail campaigns, digital communications, employee training materials, content and creative translations Clinician and retailer operational needs – signage and wayfinding, prep kits, temperature labels, POP displays, branded promotions and labels Post-vaccination support – care kits, proof of vaccination, second-dose reminders, tip sheets

The challenge of any large-scale, intra-pandemic vaccination effort is often compounded by the fact that many people are reluctant to get vaccinated. According to a recent survey by Sermo, more than 80% of physicians indicate that concerns regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine could be the main barrier to adoption. Widespread vaccination will require extensive communications that thoughtfully incorporates messaging, imagery, reading level, and translation to resonate with a variety of populations.

“RRD’s new vaccination distribution toolkit is rooted in the company’s expertise in creating compelling communications distributed through direct mail, online channels, and physical locations,” said Ken Gammon, Vice President, RRD Healthcare Solutions.

“Once a vaccine becomes available, its distribution will require swift, efficient mobilization of awareness campaigns and associated materials. This focused coordination of proven RRD solutions will not only empower businesses with a true sense of preparedness, but provide them access to the right tools to effectively and safely seize the moment.”

