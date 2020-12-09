 

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced that data from the front-line triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) cohort from the ongoing MARIO-3 clinical trial was presented during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). MARIO-3 is the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating eganelisib in a novel triple combination in the front-line setting with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

“These promising initial data suggest that the addition of eganelisib to atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel has the potential to provide improved patient outcomes in front-line triple negative breast cancer,” said Erika Hamilton, M.D., Program Director, Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, and MARIO-3 Lead Study Investigator. “The tumor reduction seen, irrespective of PD-L1 status, combined with eganelisib’s safety and tolerability profile, which demonstrated no new or additive safety signals, suggest that eganelisib has potential as a new treatment option for advanced TNBC patients.”

Brian Schwartz, M.D., consulting Chief Physician of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are particularly excited to report that the addition of eganelisib to treatment with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel has led to very encouraging overall response rates of 100% in PD-L1 positive patients and 50% in PD-L1 negative patients. This is important because, while the accelerated approval of combination therapy of atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel as a front-line treatment for PD-L1 positive patients is an important step in addressing the severe unmet need in TNBC, this type of breast cancer remains an aggressive and difficult-to-treat disease, and more treatment options are needed particularly in PD-L1 negative setting. We also continue to be pleased by the safety and tolerability profile of the 30mg dose of eganelisib in multiple combinations including in MARIO-3. These data suggest that this novel triplet regimen may be broadly beneficial across patient populations in TNBC, including PD-L1 negative patients with limited treatment options and poor outcomes. In addition, the translational data from the study are highly consistent with prior results from MARIO-1, which together are supportive of the unique immune modulating activity of eganelisib across multiple indications. These strong, early data leave us increasingly confident in the potential of eganelisib in TNBC, and we look forward to continued progress and execution in the ongoing MARIO-3 study.”

