Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Front-Line Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data from Ongoing Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced that data from the front-line triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) cohort from the ongoing MARIO-3 clinical trial was presented during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). MARIO-3 is the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating eganelisib in a novel triple combination in the front-line setting with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

“These promising initial data suggest that the addition of eganelisib to atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel has the potential to provide improved patient outcomes in front-line triple negative breast cancer,” said Erika Hamilton, M.D., Program Director, Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, and MARIO-3 Lead Study Investigator. “The tumor reduction seen, irrespective of PD-L1 status, combined with eganelisib’s safety and tolerability profile, which demonstrated no new or additive safety signals, suggest that eganelisib has potential as a new treatment option for advanced TNBC patients.”