Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM 2020 Results

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( Thunderbird or the Company ), today announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters considered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held December 8, 2020. Details of the voting results are provided in this release.

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM of Company shareholders, held on December 8 2020, are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated October 31, 2020 (the “Information Circular”), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1. Election of Directors

The following persons were elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the outcome of votes being as follows:

Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Timothy Gamble 98.1% 1.9% Frank Giustra 99.9% 0.1% Frank Holmes 99.9% 0.1% Azim Jamal 99.9% 0.1% Jennifer Twiner McCarron 99.8% 0.2% Brian Paes-Braga 98.1% 1.9% Paul Sparkes 99.9% 0.1% Marni Wieshofer 99.9% 0.1%

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

% of Votes For % of Votes Withheld 100% 0%

3. Annual Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company’s incentive stock option plan was approved.