Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM 2020 Results
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), today announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters considered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held December 8, 2020. Details of the voting results are provided in this release.
Voting Results
Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM of Company shareholders, held on December 8 2020, are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated October 31, 2020 (the “Information Circular”), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
1. Election of Directors
The following persons were elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the outcome of votes being as follows:
|
Nominee
|
% of Votes
For
|
% of Votes
Withheld
|
Timothy Gamble
|
98.1%
|
1.9%
|
Frank Giustra
|
99.9%
|
0.1%
|
Frank Holmes
|
99.9%
|
0.1%
|
Azim Jamal
|
99.9%
|
0.1%
|
Jennifer Twiner McCarron
|
99.8%
|
0.2%
|
Brian Paes-Braga
|
98.1%
|
1.9%
|
Paul Sparkes
|
99.9%
|
0.1%
|
Marni Wieshofer
|
99.9%
|
0.1%
2. Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.
|
% of Votes
For
|
% of Votes
Withheld
|
100%
|
0%
3. Annual Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan
The Company’s incentive stock option plan was approved.
|
% of Votes
