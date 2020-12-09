 

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), today announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters considered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held December 8, 2020. Details of the voting results are provided in this release.

Voting Results

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM of Company shareholders, held on December 8 2020, are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated October 31, 2020 (the “Information Circular”), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1. Election of Directors

The following persons were elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the outcome of votes being as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes

For

% of Votes

Withheld

Timothy Gamble

98.1%

1.9%

Frank Giustra

99.9%

0.1%

Frank Holmes

99.9%

0.1%

Azim Jamal

99.9%

0.1%

Jennifer Twiner McCarron

99.8%

0.2%

Brian Paes-Braga

98.1%

1.9%

Paul Sparkes

99.9%

0.1%

Marni Wieshofer

99.9%

0.1%

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

% of Votes

For

% of Votes

Withheld

100%

0%

3. Annual Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company’s incentive stock option plan was approved.

% of Votes

Seite 1 von 3
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces AGM 2020 Results Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), today announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters considered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held December 8, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Reports on First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
17.11.20
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Development of a Premium Limited Drama Series Based on the Life of Wernher Von Braun
16.11.20
Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
10.11.20
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market