 

University of Maryland Global Campus and Apex Systems Team Up to Increase Upskilling and Reskilling for Apex Consultants and Employees with a Focus on Military Veterans in Cybersecurity Careers

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the largest online public university in the country, and Apex Systems, a world-class technology services firm, announced today an alliance whose goal is to increase upskilling and reskilling Apex consultants and employees with a focus on military veterans getting jobs in the cybersecurity field.

As part of the alliance, UMGC will offer tuition discounts for the university’s courses to individuals who complete its Cyber Security Analyst Training Program. Also, Apex internal employees or consultants who pass certain IT industry certification exams can receive credit toward certificate and academic degree programs at UMGC.

“This is a win-win-win, for UMGC and Apex Systems, but most especially Apex students, who will have increased opportunities to improve their skill sets, especially our veterans who may have had some training while on active duty but lack a degree that would allow them to start a career in cybersecurity,” said Blakely Pomietto, UMGC’s Chief Academic Officer. “The combination of experience—which a veteran or those in the civilian workforce may be able to get credit for—and training obtained through the Apex program can accelerate a student’s path to a bachelor’s or master’s degree and career success.”

“This alliance strengthens Apex’s focus to help retain the best talent while upskilling them in the workforce," said Damon Phillips, Executive Managing Director of Advanced Programs and Federal Strategic Alliances at Apex Systems. "The alliance broadens the upskilling program, Apex Talent University, which is already in place. It deepens the strength in our Workforce Mobilization solutions for our consultants and clients, while enhancing our commitment to military veterans who want to expand on what they may have learned in their military service. We provide the opportunity for them to seek a rewarding career while continuing their education at a discount through the UMGC program.”

Under the UMGC-Apex alliance, Apex students who enroll at UMGC will receive a discount on the out-of-state tuition. Graduates of the Apex cybersecurity training program or clients who complete CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+ or EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certifications can receive academic credit at UMGC and speed up the time to earn a degree.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.

With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission—to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.

A pioneer in distance education since 1947, UMGC today is harnessing the power of learning science and technology to deliver high quality, low cost, accessible higher education.

For more information on this program and eligibility please email us at cls@umgc.edu.

About Apex Systems – Apex Systems is a world class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of service from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across US, Canada and Mexico. Apex is a segment of ASGN Incorporated. (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

