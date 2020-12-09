 

NantHealth Presents Significant Treatment Insights at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in a Time of Need with the Pandemic’s Impact on Cancer Care

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today presented during a poster session at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) new significant findings around the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and the potential clinical and cost benefits of biosimilars. NantHealth’s presentation demonstrated that the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars does not appear to be affected by patient selection, stage of disease, or goals of care.

The study examined data from NantHealth’s Eviti Connect, an evidence-based treatment decision platform that gives providers and payers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value cancer care. The data was collected from treatment plans submitted from June 2019 through October 31, 2020, for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer. The study looked at the effect of multiple factors on adoption, including physician confidence in biosimilar efficacy and efficacy across stages, practice reimbursement, as well as payer medical policy and redirection.

The study results indicate that adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars has increased over time across all stages of breast cancer. The choice of brand over biosimilar does not appear to be based on whether a therapy is curative or palliative (biosimilar use was higher in the curative setting) and trastuzumab biosimilar use in practice increases when payer policy favors that use. Consequently, the data infers an opportunity for payers to successfully redirect providers to biosimilars that offer high-value care at lower costs, when utilizing technology, such as Eviti Connect. Additionally, the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars is estimated to impact societal savings significantly.

“These findings are exciting as they show that the oncology community is using biosimilars to provide high-quality cancer care while lowering overall costs. This approach also highlights the opportunity to apply real-world data to understand and improve the delivery of valuable oncology care,” said William Flood, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Eviti at NantHealth.

Presentation Details
 Title: “Real-world data on the adoption of trastuzumab biosimilars in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer”
Authors: William A. Flood, MD, MS; Tiffany Avery, MD; Vlad Kozlovsky; Neil Margolis, Ph.D.; Sandeep K. Reddy, MD
Poster Number: PS9-63
Date and Time: December 9, 2020 at 8 am CT

