 

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

Leading thematic ETF issuer, ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), announced today that the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, better known as MJ, has again joined the “billion-dollar club.” After less than 3 years of trading on the NYSE, MJ achieved the impressive milestone of exceeding $1 billion assets under management (AUM) on December 4, 2020.

MJ remains the largest cannabis ETF in the world and the first and only U.S. listed ETF to target the global cannabis industry directly. The Fund provides investors exposure to this rapidly evolving sector which continues to see medicinal advancements, regulatory changes and M&A activity, highlighting the long-term investment opportunity in the industry.

“This tremendous milestone for MJ is in-line with the continued and multi-faceted growth that the global cannabis industry has been experiencing over the last few years. Investors have become increasingly aware of the industry’s long-term growth potential and its growing importance,” said Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. “Not only is MJ the leader by assets in this high growth industry, but it is a first-to-market product that has become the proxy for U.S. investors looking to invest in the global cannabis movement.”

In 2020, cannabis legalization and federal approval reached an all-time high with key changes in longstanding government policy.

  • In January, legal cannabis became the fastest-growing industry in America with over 243,700 jobs and growing, a +15% increase year over year.1
  • Five states passed legal marijuana measures during this year’s election, growing the industry by an additional $9 billion.2
  • The United Nations removed marijuana from the strictest global drug category with U.S. support.3
  • U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to federally legalize marijuana, a step toward federally rescheduling and decriminalizing cannabis.4

“The cannabis industry has experienced remarkable growth again this year - not just domestically, but globally as well. With the supermajority of Americans living in states that have legalized cannabis, continued legislative progress at the federal level, Mexico moving towards adult use legalization, and the United Nations deciding to reschedule cannabis, the cannabis industry is poised to be one of the fastest growing industry next decade,” said ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert, Jason Wilson.

