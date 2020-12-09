Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Oberland Capital Announce Up to $210 Million Funding Arrangement

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) and Oberland Capital Management LLC (Oberland Capital) today announced a $200 million capped, tiered, revenue-based funding agreement based on net revenues of maralixibat, as well as a $10 million equity investment agreement. Under the agreements, Mirum will receive:

$60 million by December 31, 2020, including a $10 million equity investment;

$65 million upon announcement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) acceptance of Mirum’s New Drug Application (NDA) for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS);

$35 million upon announcement of FDA approval of maralixibat for cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS; and

$50 million, at the option of Oberland Capital, which may be funded to support in-licensing or acquisition of assets to further build upon Mirum’s development and commercialization pipeline in the pursuit of treatments for rare liver diseases.

Mirum is submitting a rolling NDA to the FDA for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2021, with launch planned in the second half of 2021. Mirum has also submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for maralixibat for the treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2), or bile salt export pump (BSEP) deficiency. The MAA was recently validated by the EMA and Mirum is preparing for launch in the European Union in the first quarter of 2022.

“The funding from Oberland Capital will enable us to invest in the launch and commercialization of maralixibat in the United States and Europe,” said Ian Clements, PhD, chief financial officer at Mirum. “The agreement with Oberland Capital provides us the support and flexibility to advance our pipeline focused on rare liver diseases for children and adults, an area where there is tremendous need.”

“We are pleased to support Mirum as they seek to commercialize new medicines for diseases with high unmet need,” said Andrew Rubinstein, managing partner of Oberland Capital. “The Mirum team has a clear vision and the potential to bring a transformative medication to the ALGS and PFIC2 patient communities and to establish itself as the leader in the treatment of cholestatic liver diseases.”