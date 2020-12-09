 

Bank of America Joins CVS Health to Fund and Deliver Free Flu Vaccine Vouchers

As part of Bank of America’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, the company today announced that it will work with CVS Health to fund a no-cost flu voucher program for under-resourced communities across the U.S., including Black/African American, Native American and Hispanic-Latino populations that may not have access to low- or no-cost preventative flu shots. The program will initially be rolled out in seven cities, including Detroit, Dallas, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Boston and Greater Washington, D.C., through no-cost vouchers distributed by key nonprofit partners that serve households most in need.

“Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Working together with other community-minded companies like Bank of America and our nonprofit partners, we are able to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”

Bank of America is also providing a further round of personal protective equipment (PPE), including 5 million additional masks, 2.5 million pairs of gloves and a further 160,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to communities most impacted by rising coronavirus cases. This is on top of the 15 million masks and 58,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer Bank of America has already donated this year to vulnerable and underserved communities.

“We are committed to working with the public and nonprofit sectors as one global community to address this health crisis and to provide the necessary resources to protect our most vulnerable populations,” said Andrew Plepler, head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America. “Offering access to free flu prevention complements our other health-focused efforts including supplying PPE, supporting community-based testing and care, addressing food insecurity and providing access to mental health resources.”

Bank of America’s work with CVS Health and the company’s ongoing PPE donations build on its continued health and health care-focused investments in the communities it serves. This year, the bank has invested more than $100 million in local communities to address coronavirus-related challenges.

Recent Bank of America announcements focused on racial equality, diversity and inclusion, and economic opportunity include:

Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

