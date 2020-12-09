Bank of America Joins CVS Health to Fund and Deliver Free Flu Vaccine Vouchers

“Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Working together with other community-minded companies like Bank of America and our nonprofit partners, we are able to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”

As part of Bank of America’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, the company today announced that it will work with CVS Health to fund a no-cost flu voucher program for under-resourced communities across the U.S., including Black/African American, Native American and Hispanic-Latino populations that may not have access to low- or no-cost preventative flu shots. The program will initially be rolled out in seven cities, including Detroit, Dallas, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Boston and Greater Washington, D.C., through no-cost vouchers distributed by key nonprofit partners that serve households most in need.

Bank of America is also providing a further round of personal protective equipment (PPE), including 5 million additional masks, 2.5 million pairs of gloves and a further 160,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to communities most impacted by rising coronavirus cases. This is on top of the 15 million masks and 58,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer Bank of America has already donated this year to vulnerable and underserved communities.

“We are committed to working with the public and nonprofit sectors as one global community to address this health crisis and to provide the necessary resources to protect our most vulnerable populations,” said Andrew Plepler, head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America. “Offering access to free flu prevention complements our other health-focused efforts including supplying PPE, supporting community-based testing and care, addressing food insecurity and providing access to mental health resources.”

Bank of America’s work with CVS Health and the company’s ongoing PPE donations build on its continued health and health care-focused investments in the communities it serves. This year, the bank has invested more than $100 million in local communities to address coronavirus-related challenges.

Recent Bank of America announcements focused on racial equality, diversity and inclusion, and economic opportunity include:

