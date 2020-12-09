 

Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical Trial, Showing 0% Recurrence of Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 15:05  |  80   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the publication of a poster for the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial final efficacy analysis at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in a virtual format. The CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, Snehal Patel, also recorded an audio track providing an overview. The full poster with figures, tables, and audio can be accessed or downloaded here on the Company website, as well as on the conference website by attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005460/en/

Poster PS10-23: San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020 Poster Presentation of GP2 Median 5 Year Top-Line Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

Poster PS10-23: San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020 Poster Presentation of GP2 Median 5 Year Top-Line Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

The poster presents the final 5 year follow-up disease-free survival curves evaluating the reduction of breast cancer recurrences for both HER2/neu 3+ (Figure 1) and HER2/neu 1-2+ (Figure 2) patient populations, including the demographics (Table 1) for stage of cancer, hormone receptor status, node status, and prior treatment with chemotherapy, radiation, endocrine therapy, or trastuzumab (Herceptin).

Mr. Patel commented, “The poster presented at the SABCS is important because the Kaplan Meier survival curves and demographic data further validate our promising HER2 3+ Phase IIb data and support our plan to commence a Phase III trial in 2021. Recurring breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women. Approximately 50% of women with recurring breast cancer do not respond to Herceptin or Kadcyla, resulting in metastatic breast cancer and a poor prognosis. Approximately 80-85% of metastatic breast cancer patients do not survive. By addressing this unmet need, GP2 may reach a potential market exceeding $5 billion.”

The conclusions of the poster are as follows:

‒ The trial met all of its clinical endpoints for HER2/neu 3+ patients, concluding that the first 6 intradermal injections of GP2+GM-CSF safely elicited a potent immune response and reduced recurrence rates to 0% in HER2/neu 3+ patients, who received a standard course of Herceptin after surgery. This reduction of recurrence rate was maintained over the gold standard of 5 years of follow-up. A pivotal Phase III trial is being initiated to treat HER2/neu 3+ patients in the neoadjuvant setting.

Seite 1 von 4
Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical Trial, Showing 0% Recurrence of Breast Cancer Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces New Manufacturing Agreement for its Planned Phase III Clinical Trial and Enters into Lease for Office and Lab Space
02.12.20
Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Annual LD Micro Main Event
23.11.20
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Second Publication and Second Poster Presentation of Phase III Clinical Trial of Potential Breakthrough Technology for Recurring Breast Cancer
18.11.20
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Publication of Positive Phase IIb Clinical Trial Data for GP2, Its Lead Drug Candidate for the Prevention of Recurring Breast Cancer
12.11.20
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Partnership with Baylor College of Medicine for its Planned Phase III Clinical Trial