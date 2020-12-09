Customers Bancorp Announces Record Date For Conditional Special Distribution In Connection With BankMobile Divestiture

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank and its operating division BankMobile (collectively “Customers”), today announced that its Board of Directors has set December 18, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced conditional special distribution to be made to Customers Bancorp shareholders in connection with the pending transaction between Customers and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“Megalith”). At 10:00 AM EST on Friday, December 11, 2020, there will be a special webcast for investors and analysts. Registration information and other details are provided later in this release.

As previously announced, Megalith, MFAC Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”), Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., (“BankMobile”) are parties to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended to date, the “Merger Agreement”) providing for the merger of BankMobile with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megalith. It is expected that Megalith, upon the closing of the Merger, will change its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” and trade under the symbol BMTX.