Customers Bancorp Announces Record Date For Conditional Special Distribution In Connection With BankMobile Divestiture
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank and its operating division BankMobile (collectively “Customers”), today announced that its Board of Directors has set December 18, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced conditional special distribution to be made to Customers Bancorp shareholders in connection with the pending transaction between Customers and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“Megalith”). At 10:00 AM EST on Friday, December 11, 2020, there will be a special webcast for investors and analysts. Registration information and other details are provided later in this release.
As previously announced, Megalith, MFAC Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”), Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., (“BankMobile”) are parties to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended to date, the “Merger Agreement”) providing for the merger of BankMobile with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megalith. It is expected that Megalith, upon the closing of the Merger, will change its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” and trade under the symbol BMTX.
Commenting on the divestiture, Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to be able to reward all of our shareholders as of the record date with shares in this new independent company called BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) through a special distribution.” The consideration payable by Megalith upon closing of the Merger consists of a combination of cash and shares of Megalith common stock. The Megalith common stock comprising the shares portion of the Merger consideration will be distributed to Customers Bancorp shareholders holding shares as of the record date as a special distribution, less shares that will be issued to certain BankMobile team members and to a third-party as payment for certain transaction-related expenses. The distribution is contingent on the closing of the Merger – Customers Bancorp shareholders will only receive shares in the distribution if the Merger is completed. Closing of the Merger is subject to a number of conditions, including approval of Megalith stockholders of the Merger and certain related matters and receipt of regulatory approval. Megalith has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders on December 21, 2020 to consider and approve the Merger and those related matters.
0 Kommentare