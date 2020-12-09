 

Christine Morris appointed as the new CFO of Maersk Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Christine Morris as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Executive Management with effect from 5 January 2021. The appointment follows the decision by Jesper Ridder Olsen, announced on 31 July 2020 (link), to pursue another opportunity outside Maersk Drilling.

Christine Morris has solid experience from the oil and gas industry and 25 years of broad finance experience, including CFO and Treasurer positions for US public and private corporations. Christine Morris has a successful track record of leading global finance organisations as well as in-depth experience with capital markets, corporate finance and M&A.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maersk Drilling says:
"I am very pleased that Christine Morris will be joining Maersk Drilling. Christine brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from publicly listed companies in global industries, including extensive experience from the oil and gas industry. Along with significant execution and management expertise, this makes her an excellent fit for this position.

Jørn Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Drilling says:
"I am truly delighted that Christine Morris has decided to join Maersk Drilling. With her strong industry experience and financial background, she will be well-positioned to further develop our business transformation agenda. We’re on a very exciting journey as a company, adapting to a rapidly changing business environment, and I am confident that Christine will bring new, valuable insights and ideas to our Executive Leadership Team.

Christine Morris says:
"I am very excited to join Maersk Drilling as the potential for value creation is significant, given its strong balance sheet, customer relations and operational excellence. I look forward to partnering with Jørn and the team to continue building on the success of the organisation and further increase shareholder value.

Jesper Ridder Olsen will remain at Maersk Drilling until the end of January 2021 to ensure a smooth handover process.

CV for Christine Morris
Age: 53
Nationality: Dual Belgian and American citizenship
Recent previous positions:

  • 2018 – 2020: BJ Services, CFO and EVP (since 2019)
  • 2017: NESR, CFO
  • 2010 – 2017: Halliburton, executive finance positions

Education:

  • MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business, USA, 1994
  • M.Sc. Actuarial Sciences, Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium, 1990
  • B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium, 1988

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment


The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Christine Morris appointed as the new CFO of Maersk Drilling Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Christine Morris as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Executive Management with effect from 5 January 2021. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Maersk Drilling releases Q3 2020 Trading Statement: Tightening the 2020 EBITDA guidance at the high end of the previous range to USD 275-300m
17.11.20
Maersk Drilling to present Q3 2020 Trading Statement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
4
Maersk Drilling