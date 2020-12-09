Christine Morris appointed as the new CFO of Maersk Drilling

Christine Morris has solid experience from the oil and gas industry and 25 years of broad finance experience, including CFO and Treasurer positions for US public and private corporations. Christine Morris has a successful track record of leading global finance organisations as well as in-depth experience with capital markets, corporate finance and M&A.

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Christine Morris as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Executive Management with effect from 5 January 2021. The appointment follows the decision by Jesper Ridder Olsen, announced on 31 July 2020 ( link ), to pursue another opportunity outside Maersk Drilling.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maersk Drilling says:

"I am very pleased that Christine Morris will be joining Maersk Drilling. Christine brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from publicly listed companies in global industries, including extensive experience from the oil and gas industry. Along with significant execution and management expertise, this makes her an excellent fit for this position.”

Jørn Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Drilling says:

"I am truly delighted that Christine Morris has decided to join Maersk Drilling. With her strong industry experience and financial background, she will be well-positioned to further develop our business transformation agenda. We’re on a very exciting journey as a company, adapting to a rapidly changing business environment, and I am confident that Christine will bring new, valuable insights and ideas to our Executive Leadership Team.”

Christine Morris says:

"I am very excited to join Maersk Drilling as the potential for value creation is significant, given its strong balance sheet, customer relations and operational excellence. I look forward to partnering with Jørn and the team to continue building on the success of the organisation and further increase shareholder value.”

Jesper Ridder Olsen will remain at Maersk Drilling until the end of January 2021 to ensure a smooth handover process.

CV for Christine Morris

Age: 53

Nationality: Dual Belgian and American citizenship

Recent previous positions:

2018 – 2020: BJ Services, CFO and EVP (since 2019)

2017: NESR, CFO

2010 – 2017: Halliburton, executive finance positions

Education:

MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business, USA, 1994

M.Sc. Actuarial Sciences, Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium, 1990

B.Sc. Mathematical Sciences, Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium, 1988

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

