Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkelä

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Mäkelä, Kari Position: Member of the Board

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Agamin Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

Issuer: Efecte Oyj

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20201209152947_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-07

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 374 Unit price: 11 EUR

(2): Volume: 26 Unit price: 11 EUR

(3): Volume: 90 Unit price: 11 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 490 Volume weighted average price: 11 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11 EUR

(3): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11 EUR

(4): Volume: 45 Unit price: 11 EUR

(5): Volume: 7 Unit price: 11 EUR

(6): Volume: 335 Unit price: 11 EUR

(7): Volume: 155 Unit price: 11 EUR

(8): Volume: 245 Unit price: 11 EUR

(9): Volume: 372 Unit price: 11 EUR

(10): Volume: 28 Unit price: 11 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 1,607 Volume weighted average price: 11 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-09

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 62 Unit price: 11 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11 EUR

(3): Volume: 337 Unit price: 11 EUR

(4): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11 EUR





Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen

Head of IR

Efecte Plc

tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com

+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.