 

HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million In Funding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

San Diego, California, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) announced today that its merger with HUMBL, LLC is complete, and the company is now a registered Delaware corporation. Additional amendments are now being filed with the Delaware Secretary of State’s office to change the name of the corporation to “HUMBL, Inc.” Furthermore, corporate actions are being prepared for filing with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to have the public entity renamed “HUMBL, Inc.” together with a request for a change in the ticker symbol to “HMBL”.

HUMBL celebrated the merger by launching its new landing page at www.HUMBLpay.com, which premiers the company’s brand video - “A Borderless Day in Baja.” The video has received overwhelming response in previews to industry professionals and HUMBL partners.

As a result of the completion of the merger, HUMBL was able to consummate November 23, 2020 agreements to raise funding through the cash sale of warrants. As these warrants are exercised, HUMBL will access up to $50 million in equity funding, to be used for marketing of the HUMBL global brand; the HUMBL mobile app and HUMBL Hubs merchant software; as well as distribution and partnerships around the world.

Shares acquired through the exercising of the warrants will not be saleable through the retail market for a period of one year from the purchase date of the warrants.

About HUMBL, Inc.

The mission of HUMBL and HUMBL Hubs is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to support vertical markets such as government, banking, wireless and merchants in locations like Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa who are seeking to migrate to digital payment and financial technologies, to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo and Zelle and will offer a HUMBL Hubs merchant software for clients without smartphones in certain domiciles.

“We aren’t building HUMBL for the 350 million customers using PayPal, but for the 7 billion people for whom money moves in different pathways, formats and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLpay.com

Attachment


Tesoro Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million In Funding San Diego, California, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) announced today that its merger with HUMBL, LLC is complete, and the company is now a registered Delaware corporation. Additional amendments are now …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Tesoro Enterprises Reminds Shareholders and Investors of December 9, 2020 Investor Call
01.12.20
HUMBL Mobile App and HUMBL Hubs Merchant Solutions Deliver Successful Pilot Transactions Between United States and Mexico
24.11.20
HUMBL Partners with Cyberbeat to Expand into Asia Pacific and Pan-India Vertical Markets
19.11.20
HUMBL and Bexs Bank to Pilot Expanded, High Speed Digital Payments Platform Between United States and Latin America
17.11.20
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. CEO to Lock Up Over $10 Million Worth of Stock Purchased Directly Out of the Market
13.11.20
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Retires Over 551 Million Common Shares
12.11.20
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. to Merge with HUMBL, LLC - A Global Payments and Financial Services Network