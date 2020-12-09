 

Genius Brands International to Present at the LD Micro Investor Conference on December 15th

Shaquille O’Neal, NBA legend, Genius Brands shareholder, and Co-Executive Producer of Genius Brands’ ‘Shaq’s Garage’ animated series, to Provide Keynote Interview

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST. Andy Heyward, Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

The presentation will be followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts. 

In addition, Genius Brands will also present a rare and intimate interview with NBA legend and Genius Brands shareholder, Shaquille O’Neal, who will Co-Executive Produce and star in Genius Brands’ upcoming animated series Shaq’s Garage, during which he will talk about the upcoming production, as well as his career as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and his philosophy for success in life. Shaq will be interviewed by Emmy Award Winning Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson. The interview will take place on Monday, December 14th at 3:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm EST.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The investor conference will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. 

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Genius Brands Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:
pr@gnusbrands.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:                                                                        
ir@gnusbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfd28c37-c209-429d ...


