 

BriaCell Presents Clinical Data at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

09.12.2020   

Disease control and survival data is presented from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Maximum tumor reduction and clinical benefit was observed in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients, particularly with moderately-well differentiated tumors.
  • Patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors had a higher rate of disease control and prolonged survival.
  • Median overall survival of 12.5 months in all patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors in spite of having failed an average of 7 prior therapy attempts (versus 7.2-9.8 months without BriaCell’s treatment).

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce the presentation results of the clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, summarized in a poster session held on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

The poster summarizes the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT monotherapy (i.e. the Bria-IMT regimen alone) study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.

Details and results on the poster presentation are summarized below:

Abstract Number: 1313
Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade
Session Date: December 9-11, 2020
Program Number: PS17-20
Session Title: Poster Session 17
Summarized Data: 30 patients were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen (19 with the Bria-IMT regimen alone, 4 who began on the Bria-IMT regimen and transitioned to combination with a combination with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, and 7 with combination therapy with of Bria-IMT with KEYTRUDA).

11 of those patients had moderately-well differentiated tumors:

  • 70% of these patients who were able to develop an immune response showed disease control suggesting that the Bria-IMT, with a molecular signature most closely related to moderately-well differentiated tumors, may result in disease control especially in patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors. These patients were very heavily pre-treated with a median of 7 prior systemic therapy regimens (including chemotherapy, biological and "targeted" therapy). The median Progression-free survival (PFS) of this cohort was 5.7 months in the monotherapy study, and 6.9 months in combination therapy. Of the group, there were 9 patients with evaluable lesions including 6 with stable disease and 2 with partial responses according to RECIST criteria. One patient with stable disease had a marked reduction in numerous non-target lesions. The data suggests clinical and survival benefit for patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors who were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen with or without check point inhibitors. Notably, the survival benefit was higher in the group that received the Bria-IMT regimen with check point inhibitors suggesting an additive or synergistic effect.
