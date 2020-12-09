BriaCell Presents Clinical Data at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Disease control and survival data is presented from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT
alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:
- Maximum tumor reduction and clinical benefit was observed in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients, particularly with moderately-well differentiated tumors.
- Patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors had a higher rate of disease control and prolonged survival.
-
Median overall survival of 12.5 months in all
patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors in spite of having failed an average of 7 prior therapy attempts
(versus 7.2-9.8 months without BriaCell’s
treatment).
BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce the presentation results of the clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, summarized in a poster session held on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).
The poster summarizes the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT monotherapy (i.e. the Bria-IMT regimen alone) study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.
Details and results on the poster presentation are summarized below:
Abstract Number: 1313
Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade
Session Date: December 9-11, 2020
Program Number: PS17-20
Session Title: Poster Session 17
Summarized Data: 30 patients were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen (19 with the Bria-IMT regimen alone, 4 who began on the Bria-IMT regimen and transitioned to combination with a combination with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, and 7 with combination therapy with of Bria-IMT with KEYTRUDA).
11 of those patients had moderately-well differentiated tumors:
- 70% of these patients who were able to develop an immune response showed disease control suggesting that the Bria-IMT, with a molecular signature most closely
related to moderately-well differentiated tumors, may result in disease control especially in patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors. These patients were very heavily pre-treated with
a median of 7 prior systemic therapy regimens (including chemotherapy, biological and "targeted" therapy). The median Progression-free survival (PFS) of this cohort was 5.7 months in the
monotherapy study, and 6.9 months in combination therapy. Of the group, there were 9 patients with evaluable lesions including 6 with stable disease and 2 with partial responses according to RECIST
criteria. One patient with stable disease had a marked reduction in numerous non-target lesions. The data suggests clinical and survival benefit for patients with
moderately-well differentiated tumors who were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen with or without check point inhibitors. Notably, the survival benefit was higher in the group that received the
Bria-IMT regimen with check point inhibitors suggesting an additive or synergistic effect.
