BriaCell Presents Clinical Data at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BCT ) (OTCQB:BCTXF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce the presentation results of the clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, summarized in a poster session held on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

Disease control and survival data is presented from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

The poster summarizes the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT monotherapy (i.e. the Bria-IMT regimen alone) study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.

Details and results on the poster presentation are summarized below:

Abstract Number: 1313

Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade

Session Date: December 9-11, 2020

Program Number: PS17-20

Session Title: Poster Session 17

Summarized Data: 30 patients were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen (19 with the Bria-IMT regimen alone, 4 who began on the Bria-IMT regimen and transitioned to combination with a combination with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, and 7 with combination therapy with of Bria-IMT with KEYTRUDA).

11 of those patients had moderately-well differentiated tumors: