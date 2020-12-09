 

Evelo Biosciences Announces New Clinical Candidate in Oncology and Presents Additional Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of EDP1503 in Patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

–EDP1908 announced as clinical candidate in oncology after showing superior preclinical activity over EDP1503–
–Interim clinical data for EDP1503 suggest potential of orally delivered SINTAX product candidates to activate systemic immunity–

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines which act in the small intestine with systemic effects, today announced that it is prioritizing EDP1908 as its lead clinical candidate in oncology given its superior preclinical activity over EDP1503. The Company will halt patient recruitment in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EDP1503 and will wind down the study. The Company also announced that additional interim clinical data from its Phase 1/2 open-label study evaluating EDP1503 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) were presented today in a poster session at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2020 Virtual Meeting. The presentation showed that as of a cutoff date of October 30, 2020, EDP1503 was well-tolerated, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 17 percent and a disease control rate (DCR) of 25% in the 12 patients who received the higher dose of EDP1503. These results suggest that the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, has the potential to be targeted with oral, gut-restricted medicines.

“The EDP1908 preclinical data presented last month at the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) meeting showed that orally administered bacterial extracellular vesicles (EV) showed encouraging preclinical activity without systemic distribution. Based on the strength of the preclinical results from EDP1908 compared to those we observed during our early development of EDP1503, combined with the EDP1503 clinical results, we have decided to focus on advancing EDP1908 as our lead oncology product candidate,” said Duncan McHale, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Evelo. “EVs may offer oncology patients better outcomes and serve as the foundation of a new class of potentially safe, effective, and affordable immuno-oncology medicines. We are now scaling up manufacturing in order to advance EDP1908 into the clinic in the first half of 2022.”

