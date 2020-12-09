Y-mAbs Announces Update on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) at ESMO

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a clinical update on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) for the treatment of Refractory/Relapsed High-Risk Neuroblastoma was given at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, which is being held December 9 through December 12, 2020. The DANYELZA data was presented by Dr. Jaume Mora from SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, Spain and Dr. Daniel A. Morgenstern from The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada.

In the Company’s Study 201, a total of 95% of the infusions were administered in an outpatient setting. The median infusion time was 37 minutes, and all infusions were completed in less than 2 hours. The adherence rate was deemed very satisfactory, as 98% of the infusions were completed as planned, and the treatments appeared to be generally well tolerated. By independent review, the overall response rate (“ORR”) in Study 201 was 68% with 59% complete responses (“CR”). In refractory patients, the ORR was 71% with 64% CR, and in relapsed patients the ORR was 63% with 50% CR.

DANYELZA 40mg/10ml was recently approved by the U.S. FDA. DANYELZA is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. DANYELZA is a humanized, monoclonal antibody that targets the ganglioside GD2, which is highly expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas. During the Company’s Study 201, DANYELZA was primarily administered to patients in an outpatient setting three times in a week and the treatment was repeated every four weeks.

“I am very pleased to see that 98% of the infusions were completed as planned and 95% of the infusions were outpatient. Furthermore, the response rates achieved in these patients, who were either refractory to frontline treatment or had relapsed are notable, as this is a difficult to treat patient population, and the responses are based on antibody treatment alone, and not combination treatment with chemotherapy,” said Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman and President.