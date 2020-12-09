Pure Extracts Signs LOI with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company – Owner of the PURICA Brand of Wellness Products

PURICA has a track record of more than 20 years of bringing its customers the very best that nature has to offer; skillfully-formulated natural and whole food products solidly-backed by science. Based in Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island, PURICA is an award-winning company whose Immune 7 formulation has been named by Canadian retailers two years running as the gold award winner as the best immunity product in Canada in the prestigious alive Awards (2019 and 2020).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector. The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company Inc. (“PURICA”), owner of the PURICA brand of full-spectrum mushroom derived wellness products, to support Pure Extracts’ expansion into the functional mushroom sector and to co-develop CBD-full-spectrum mushroom wellness combinations.

PURICA is also a leader in educating the public about the uses and benefits of medicinal full-spectrum mushrooms with formulations targeting immunity and stress relief, sleep, heart health, weight management, endurance, performance, hormonal balance and a host of other conditions.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, commented, “We are excited to be working with the experts at PURICA on functional mushroom products and novel CBD formulations. They have an impressive history of product development, customer retention and an unwavering dedication to high standards.”

The marriage of full-spectrum mushroom extracts and CBD would be a ground-breaking achievement and would uniquely position Pure Extracts at the confluence of two very powerful trends – the rapid adoption of CBD oil as a mainstream medicinal product and the explosive growth of functional mushroom wellness products. With the help of Pure Extracts’ scientific advisor, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, President of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, the Company believes that it can expedite the formulation of this new category of wellness products with the highest bioavailability in the market today.