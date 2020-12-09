 

Pure Harvest Corporate Group Names Donnie Emmi as CEO of Test Kitchen

DENVER, CO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce it has named veteran cannabis lawyer Donnie Emmi as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Test Kitchen, Inc. Mr. Emmi will also join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Test Kitchen is Pure Harvest’s living laboratory for human potential, where innovation and product development combine to create an elegant suite of plant-based medicine and nutraceutical product offerings. The newly formed Colorado-based company, specializing in pharmacognosy research, has begun developing and formulating new products using cutting edge, patent-pending technology and proprietary delivery systems. Test Kitchen was founded on the belief in the power of full engagement of products to be combined with mind-body practices to unlock human potential and create predictable experiences.

 Emmi brings a stellar Wall Street investment banking background and more than 17 years of legal experience to Pure Harvest and Test Kitchen.  Emmi’s law practice was acquired in 2019 by Hoban Law Group, one of the preeminent cannabis law firms in the nation. Emmi currently advises major cannabis brands, private investors, celebrity brands, and publicly traded companies. He also serves as a board member for large cannabis businesses and acts as a strategic business advisor to many companies - extending well beyond the provision of traditional legal services.

Since 2015, Emmi has represented the nation’s largest cannabis banking financial institution, both as a legal and strategic business advisor. Donnie is a recognized expert in banking for the cannabis industry and authored the legal chapter in the foremost authority on cannabis banking, “Navigating Safe Harbor: Cannabis Banking in a Time of Uncertainty.” Donnie was instrumental in building the nation’s first cannabis transaction escrow company and has been a strategic and legal advisor on more than $100 million in cannabis transactions and merger and acquisition activity. Emmi currently serves as the Chair of the National Cannabis Industry Association’s (NCIA) Banking and Financial Services Committee which assists NCIA members to develop an understanding of financial institutions and federal banking laws. 

